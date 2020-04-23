Former Tiger-Cats running back Dave Fleming dies at 76

HAMILTON — Former Hamilton Tiger-Cats running back and three time Grey Cup champion Dave Fleming has died. He was 76.

The Tiger-Cats made the announcement on Thursday. A cause of death was not provided.

Fleming played 130 games with the Ticats over 10 seasons from 1965 to ‘74 — winning league titles in ‘65, ‘67 and ‘72.

The Pittsburgh native, who also played defensive back, ranks among all-time franchise leaders in numerous statistical categories.

He’s fourth in rushing touchdowns (28), fifth in overall touchdowns (50) and rushing attempts (744), sixth in rushing yards (3,398) and ninth in combined yards (7,946).

He added 233 receptions for 3,624 yards with 21 receiving touchdowns, including the longest reception in franchise history — a 108-yard touchdown reception from Joe Zuger on Sept. 6, 1971 against the Toronto Argonauts.

Fleming scored the lone touchdown in the Tiger-Cats’ 13-10 Grey Cup win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 1972.

The 1970 East Division all-star registered five interceptions and three fumble recoveries, one of which he returned for a touchdown, while playing defensive back in the ‘66 and ‘67 seasons.

Prior to his CFL career, Fleming spent two years with the NFL’s Pittsburgh Steelers.

Upon retirement from football, Fleming returned home to Pittsburgh and began a career in weightlifting.

“On behalf of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats organization, I’d like to offer sincere condolences to the family and friends of Dave Fleming,” Tiger-Cats CEO Scott Mitchell said in a release.

“Dave delivered some memorable moments in our franchise’s history. He was a proud Tiger-Cat and will always be a part of our family.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 23, 2020.

The Canadian Press

