A member of Team Staff scores a goal in the first period of the game. Team Students’ was made up of Grade 7’s and 8’s in the Fox Run Hockey Academy. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Fox Run student vs teacher game raises money for Sylvan Lake Food Bank

The annual hockey game raised just shy of $150 for the local food bank

Students and teachers of Ecole Fox Run School hit the ice for the Fox Run Annual Students vs. Staff Hockey Game.

Members of the Fox Run Hockey Academy in Grades 7 and 8 faced off against the teachers in the NexSource Centre on March 26.

The game raised $148 cash and “a whole bunch of food” for the Sylvan Lake Food Bank.

Those who attended the game could give a cash donation or buy a puck to participate in the Puck Toss held during the intermission.

Food donations were also accepted at the game and at the school.

Cody Reynolds, teacher and player for Team Staff, says the school tries to choose a different charity every year to benefit from the game.

“This year we just had an opportunity to kind of look towards something locally in town here and we just decided to support the food bank,” said Reynolds. “We’ve never chosen them up until now, so it was nice to be able to choose them.”

In the past the game has supported a young student going through cancer treatments, the Humboldt Broncos and a player from Red Deer College who had brain surgery after an aneurysm.

Reynolds says the kids get excited for the game and it generates “a lot of hype” at the school.

“There’s a lot of bickering that goes back and forth, obviously it’s fun bickering, just kind of teasing each other back and forth leading up to the game, so we have a really good time with it,” said Reynolds, adding the kids get more and more skilled every year.

“The teachers, even though we’re older, the kids are way faster than us and so we have to work really hard to try and keep up to them, but it’s a blast.”

Reynolds says overall the game is a fun time and they aim to make sure everyone playing and watching has a positive experience.

“It’s just fun and as soon as it’s done we look forward to it the next year already,” said Reynolds.

The students and teachers tied 12-12 on March 26.

The two goalies meet at centre ice during the second period for a “fight” which turned out to be a Rock, Paper, Scissors battle. The students and staff have a blast on the ice during the annual game while raising money for a good cause. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

