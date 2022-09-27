The Fox Run Fury senior boys volleyball team, pictured, placed fourth in a pre-season tournament over the weekend. (Photo submitted)

Fox Run volleyball teams competed in weekend tournament

The Fox Run Fury senior volleyball teams competed in a pre-season tournament on Sept. 23 and 24, held at Hunting Hills High School in Red Deer.

The boys went two for two in round robin games, then they won their quarter final game to advance to the semi-finals. The boys lost the semi-final game and ended up placing fourth in the tournament after losing the bronze game to West Park School out of Red Deer.

The girls went four for two in their round robin, advancing them to the quarter finals. They won their quarter final game and played Camille out of Red Deer in the semi-final. The girls played hard but ended up losing in the third set. They ended up in third place after winning the bronze medal against Gateway Christian School out of Red Deer.

The tournament was a great way to kick off the season. Both teams played hard and learned a lot.

