Gilgeous-Alexander leads Canada over Spain in hoops World Cup tune-up

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a game-high 22 points and added eight rebounds as Canada beat defending world basketball champions Spain 85-80 in overtime in a tune-up for the FIBA World Cup.

RJ Barrett added 18 points, Dwight Powell had 12 points and 12 rebounds and Kelly Olynyk contributed 11 points, five rebounds and six assists.

Former Toronto Raptor Juancho Hernangomez led Spain with 12 points and five rebounds

Canada improved to 3-1 in exhibition play heading into the 2023 World Cup, which starts Aug. 25 in Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines.

Canada plays France on the opening day in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The Canadians wrap up their exhibition schedule with a game Friday against the Dominican Republic in Granada.