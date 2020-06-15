Golf Canada cancels national amateur championships for 2020 season

Golf Canada cancels national amateur championships for 2020 season

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Golf Canada cancelled all of its amateur golf competitions for the duration of the 2020 season on Monday due to the ongoing health concerns and government restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The national organizing body for golf had previously announced the cancellation or postponement of a number of its junior and amateur competitions scheduled through mid-June.

Golf Canada annually conducts more than 20 championships nation-wide which play host to more than 3,000 domestic and international athletes.

The 107th Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship, one of the top-ranked women’s amateur events in the world that attracts many international athletes, was scheduled to begin in five weeks at The Royal Montreal Golf Club from July 21-24.

In addition, the 116th Canadian Men’s Amateur which features a 264-player field was scheduled to take place at The Glencoe Golf & Country Club in Calgary from Aug. 3-6 – marking the 125th anniversary of this storied championship.

The cancellations will mark the first time since the Second World War that these two national championships will not be conducted.

Golf Canada also announced that the National Orders of Merit will not be awarded in 2020.

Golf Canada and Golf Ontario previously announced the cancellation of the 7th annual World Junior Girls Championship, scheduled for Sept. 30 – Oct. 3 at Angus Glen Golf Club in Markham, Ont.

The RBC Canadian Open, the country’s men’s professional championship, was originally supposed to be held at Toronto’s St. George’s Golf and Country Club last week but was cancelled on April 16.

The CP Women’s Open, Canada’s women’s professional championship, is still scheduled for early September at Vancouver’s Shaughnessy Golf and Country Club.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2020.

The Canadian Press

