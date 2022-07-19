Gulls beat league-best Okotoks Dawgs to extend winning streak

The Sylvan Lake Gulls have extended their win streak to five games after beating the Western Canadian Baseball League’s top team the Okotoks Dawg Friday night.

With the win at Gulls Stadium, Sylvan Lake has now won nine of their last 10 games and are just two games back from the first-place Dawgs in the West Division.

After the Gulls went down 3-0 in the second inning, Jaden Lamothe came up big with a two-home run to come within one of tying the game. The Gulls tied up the game 3-3 the next inning and built off their lead later in the game. In the seventh and eighth inning, the Gulls hammered in three more runs to seal the deal and close out the game in the ninth inning.

Lamothe went two for four with the home run in the batters’ box and Jack Schark went two for three hitting home two runs.

Ryun Cross pitched seven innings for the Gulls and struck out seven batters but allowed seven hits. Ty Boudreau also pitched two innings only allowing a single hit and struck out three.

The Gulls will rematch the Dawgs Saturday night in Okotoks to try and make it six wins in a row.

