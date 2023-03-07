Hang on tight: Locals compete in Wetaskiwin skijoring competition

Skijoring competition March 4, 2023, at the Wetaskiwin Ag Grounds. (Heidi Haenni/ submitted) Skijoring competition March 4, 2023, at the Wetaskiwin Ag Grounds. (Heidi Haenni/ submitted) Skijoring competition March 4, 2023, at the Wetaskiwin Ag Grounds. (Heidi Haenni/ submitted) Skijoring competition March 4, 2023, at the Wetaskiwin Ag Grounds. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer) Skijoring competition March 4, 2023, at the Wetaskiwin Ag Grounds. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer) Skijoring competition March 4, 2023, at the Wetaskiwin Ag Grounds. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer) Skijoring competition March 4, 2023, at the Wetaskiwin Ag Grounds. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer) Skijoring competition March 4, 2023, at the Wetaskiwin Ag Grounds. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer) Skijoring competition March 4, 2023, at the Wetaskiwin Ag Grounds. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer) Skijoring competition March 4, 2023, at the Wetaskiwin Ag Grounds. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer) Skijoring competition March 4, 2023, at the Wetaskiwin Ag Grounds. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer) Skijoring competition March 4, 2023, at the Wetaskiwin Ag Grounds. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer) Skijoring competition March 4, 2023, at the Wetaskiwin Ag Grounds. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer) Skijoring competition March 4, 2023, at the Wetaskiwin Ag Grounds. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer) Skijoring competition March 4, 2023, at the Wetaskiwin Ag Grounds. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer) Skijoring competition March 4, 2023, at the Wetaskiwin Ag Grounds. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer) Jaycee Thomson (on Hercules) and Fraser Mcleod compete in skijoring in Wetaskiwin March 4, 2023. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer) Jaycee Thomson (on Hercules) and Fraser Mcleod compete in skijoring in Wetaskiwin March 4, 2023. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer)

Spectators took to the Wetaskiwin Ag Grounds Saturday March 4, to watch daring participants race down the snow in skijoring.

Skijoring is a competitive winter sport where a person is pulled on skis or a snowboard behind a horse.

Competitors in Wetaskiwin on the weekend raced in an obstacle course style event where they had to pole bend, collect rings and hit jumps; a straight-away race; and long jump course.

Jaycee Thomson and Fraser Mcleod from Pigeon Lake said they saw the flyers for the competition, and despite having never tried the sport previously, signed up to race.

Dressed in vintage neon snowsuits, Thomson rode her barrel horse Hercules while Mcleod held on tight behind on his snowboard.

She says that Hercules took to the sport quickly, “he’s just a go with the flow kind of guy.”

Competitors were encouraged to dress up in costume for the event and the at the Ag grounds you could spot Vikings, a princess, plenty of long fur coats and even an inflatable sloth taking to the course.



