Hard fought win for HJ Cody senior boys Lakers

Coming off a two week break for the Christmas holidays, the senior boys basketball team at H.J. Codyset the court on fire during the team’s first game of 2019.

The team played at home on Jan. 10 agasint Camrose and fought their way to a 76-65 win.

The majority of the game was a close match, and it started right from the first whistle.

The Lakers came off ready to go,and so were the members of the visiting team. In the first quater of the game the Lakers only just managed to outscore Camrose, thanks to a last second shot by Logan Roberts for three points as the buzzer sounded.

In the first 10 minutes of play the Lakers took the rock to the net for a total of 16 points, meanwhole Camrose scored a total of 15 points.

The home team maintained control of the ball for the majority of the second quarter, only giving up five points in the second quarter.

In the second quarter the Lakers upped their defence by playing a strong offence. Rarely giving Camrose a chance with the ball played in the Lakers’ favour in the second quart and saw the home team leading with a socre of 36-20.

However, there was still another half yet to play, and Camrose would not go down without a fight.

Seeing a weakness in the Laker’s defence, Camrose expploited every opening they found and quickly closed what was once a sizable gap.

Camrose grabbed up 28 points in the third quarter while the Lakers added only 13 points.

With one quarter left to play, it was anyones game with a score of 51-48 for the Lakers.

With 10 minutes left to play, the Lakers earned another 25 points while upping their defence, especially in the final minutes of the game.

The Lakers were plagued with fould through out the, with more being called in the second half.

There were also numerous techinical fouls called against the Lakers, one of which was the final one for Logan Roberts who foulded out of the game.

The calls from the refs were viewed as questionable by some, including Lakers Head Coach Matthew Kennedy who told his team during one time out the refss were “the worst.”

In the end, the Lakers came out on top with a final score of 76-65.

No. 5 for the Lakers, Luke Marshall, was the lead scorer of the game adding a total of 24 points to the Lakers’ tally.

Closely following Marshall was Noah Carlson who gave the Lakers 17 points during the game.