Alyssa McGregor prepares for a layup in the fourth quarter of the Feb. 20 game. McGregor accumulated 19 points for the Lakers during the game. Photos by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Heartbreaking end of the regular season for Lakers

The Lakers lost their final game of the regular season by one point, Feb. 20

The regular season came to an end on Feb. 20 as the H.J. Cody Lakers faced-off with the West Central Rebels.

It was a heartbreaking end to the regular season, as the Lakers just missed out on the win as the final seconds ticked away.

The girls team was in the lead in the final quarter of the game. However, the Rebels made up the difference as the minutes turned to seconds.

A technical foul late in the fourth was an opportunity for the Lakers.

After the coach for the Rebels received a technical foul for yelling at the ref, “I guess you just want Sylvan Lake to win!”, Kayla Rosie was given three free shots on net.

It would have given the Lakers a stronger lead with enough time on the clock to increase the lead and secure a win.

Rosie was unsuccessful in all the shot, adding an additional one point. While still in the lead, the Lakers were only ahead by three points, and just under four minutes left on the clock.

As the minutes melted away the Lakers were down by one point. A foul against the Rebels was called as the buzzer rang through the gym.

Hanna Sigfusson had the stressful job of two free throws that would win the game. Unfortunately her shots bounced off the hoop.

The Lakers lost in a heartbreaking final second of the game with a score of 57-56.

The game was a difficult one, as the Lakers were missing players. At least two players didn’t dress, as they were out on injury.

This resulted in the players spending the majority of the 60 minutes of game time on the court.

Jaidra Russell was called up from the JV team for the game, so there was three players on the bench ready to be put into the game.

The senior girls team will enter league playoffs after the break. The first game is schedule from Feb. 28.

At the time of publication, it is unclear who the team will be playing, but Head Coach Matthew Kennedy believe the girls will be playing in Camrose.


megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Hanna Sigfusson dribbles down the net, and allows her teammates to set themselves up for a quick play and an easy score.

Kayla Rosie skirts around a defender from the West Central Rebels underneath the net in the third quarter.

Previous story
Second Russian athlete tests positive for doping at Olympics
Next story
Lakers destroy Rebels in final game

Just Posted

Nine-year-old raises thousands to help Red Deer animals

Jayda’s annual fundraiser to make sizeable donation to the Central Alberta Humane Society

Lakers destroy Rebels in final game

The Lakers will play in the league playoffs beginning Feb. 28

Alberta judge cleared in case where sex assault victim was shackled, jailed

Judicial council: Judge Raymond Bodnarek acted on Crown’s advice, tried to minimize victim’s hardship

Breton/Thorsby RCMP investigate theft of boat

RCMP say stolen jet boat and trailer valued at approximately $80,000

Heartbreaking end of the regular season for Lakers

The Lakers lost their final game of the regular season by one point, Feb. 20

Therapy dogs make appearance at B.C. Games

The St. John’s Ambulance therapy dog program launches a pilot project at the 2018 Kamloops B.C. Winter Games

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Sask. school shooter to be sentenced as adult

The man was just shy of his 18th birthday when he killed four people and injured seven others

Internet questions PM’s fashion choices in India

The Trudeaus’ eight-day visit has been dogged by various controversies since it began Feb. 17

Hundreds march for justice in death of Winnipeg teen

Tina Fontaine was pulled from a river in 2014, her body wrapped in a blanket and weighed down by rocks

Maritimes want their own CFL team

Their biggest hurdle is getting a stadium commitment in place

Judicial council finds no misconduct by Alberta judge of Aboriginal sex assault victim

Hearing after complaints of alleged poor treatment of woman with pseudonym Angela Cardinal

Suspected serial killer targeting Toronto gay community now faces six murder charges

Bruce McArthur now charged with murders of six men: Toronto police

Trump suggests more guns in schools to combat shootings

Trump floats two-step plan for gun control: More guns, more control

Most Read