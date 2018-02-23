Heartbreaking end of the regular season for Lakers

The Lakers lost their final game of the regular season by one point, Feb. 20

The regular season came to an end on Feb. 20 as the H.J. Cody Lakers faced-off with the West Central Rebels.

It was a heartbreaking end to the regular season, as the Lakers just missed out on the win as the final seconds ticked away.

The girls team was in the lead in the final quarter of the game. However, the Rebels made up the difference as the minutes turned to seconds.

A technical foul late in the fourth was an opportunity for the Lakers.

After the coach for the Rebels received a technical foul for yelling at the ref, “I guess you just want Sylvan Lake to win!”, Kayla Rosie was given three free shots on net.

It would have given the Lakers a stronger lead with enough time on the clock to increase the lead and secure a win.

Rosie was unsuccessful in all the shot, adding an additional one point. While still in the lead, the Lakers were only ahead by three points, and just under four minutes left on the clock.

As the minutes melted away the Lakers were down by one point. A foul against the Rebels was called as the buzzer rang through the gym.

Hanna Sigfusson had the stressful job of two free throws that would win the game. Unfortunately her shots bounced off the hoop.

The Lakers lost in a heartbreaking final second of the game with a score of 57-56.

The game was a difficult one, as the Lakers were missing players. At least two players didn’t dress, as they were out on injury.

This resulted in the players spending the majority of the 60 minutes of game time on the court.

Jaidra Russell was called up from the JV team for the game, so there was three players on the bench ready to be put into the game.

The senior girls team will enter league playoffs after the break. The first game is schedule from Feb. 28.

At the time of publication, it is unclear who the team will be playing, but Head Coach Matthew Kennedy believe the girls will be playing in Camrose.



Hanna Sigfusson dribbles down the net, and allows her teammates to set themselves up for a quick play and an easy score.