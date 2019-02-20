Hee-Won Son of Alberta won gold in the 500m Female Short Track Speed Skating. Photo by Jordie Dwyer/Black Press News Services

Hee-Won Son takes home gold in 500m Female Short Track Speed Skating

Team Alberta sits in second place overall at the Canada Winter Games

Team Alberta sits in second place overall at the Canada Winter Games

 

Cezara Bere of Alberta races to the finish line with Prince Edward Island’s Jenna Larter for second in this 500m Short Track Speed Skating quarterfinal Feb. 20th at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre. Bere would outstretch Larter for a spot in the semi-finals by 0.002 seconds. Photo by Jordie Dwyer/Black Press News Services

Alberta’s Brendan Yamada leads the pack in the first Short Track Speed Skating 500m Men’s quarterfinal at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre on Feb. 20th. Photo by Jordie Dwyer/Black Press News Services

Previous story
Sylvan Lake’s Megan Cressey earns silver in Female Freestyle Skiing Slopestyle

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake’s Megan Cressey earns silver in Female Freestyle Skiing Slopestyle

Games continue through to March 2nd

Child advocacy centre raising funds through Dream Home Lottery

The child advocacy centre in Red Deer uses its resources to help kids all over Central Alberta

Sylvan Lake Atom C Lakers end season on low note

The Lakers played their final home game of the season, Feb. 16.

RDC Kings Hockey to play charity game in Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake Community Partners was chosen by the Kings as the Charity of Choice for the Feb. 22 game

Bibles for Grads 2019 looking for names of Grade 12 students

Bibles for Grads is an annual tradition in Sylvan Lake dating back more than 20 years.

‘Riya was a dreamer’: Mother of slain 11-year-old Ontario girl heartbroken

Her father, Roopesh Rajkumar, 41, was arrested some 130 kilometres away

Manitoba ‘pauses’ link with ex-B.C. premier Gordon Campbell after allegations

Campbell had been hired to review two major hydro projects

Heritage minute features Japanese-Canadian baseball team, internment

The Vancouver Asahi baseball team won various championships across the Pacific Northwest

Hee-Won Son takes home gold in 500m Female Short Track Speed Skating

Team Alberta sits in second place overall at the Canada Winter Games

Shots fired in Maskwacis home invasion

Maskwacis RCMP are searching for three suspects in a home invasion (with photos)

CRTC report finds ‘misleading, aggressive’ sales tactics used by telecom industry

Report recommends measures to make a fairer situation for consumers

Crude-by-rail shipments set new record in December despite lower price discounts

Canada exported nearly 354,000 barrels per day of oil, up seven per cent from November

Do you live with your partner? More and more Canadians don’t

Statistics Canada shows fewer couples live together than did a decade ago

Maskwacis woman dead, Wetaskiwin man charged with murder

RCMP Major Crimes Unit charge male with first degree murder

Most Read