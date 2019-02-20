Hee-Won Son takes home gold in 500m Female Short Track Speed Skating

Team Alberta sits in second place overall at the Canada Winter Games

Hee-Won Son of Alberta won gold in the 500m Female Short Track Speed Skating. Photo by Jordie Dwyer/Black Press News Services

Team Alberta sits in second place overall at the Canada Winter Games

Cezara Bere of Alberta races to the finish line with Prince Edward Island’s Jenna Larter for second in this 500m Short Track Speed Skating quarterfinal Feb. 20th at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre. Bere would outstretch Larter for a spot in the semi-finals by 0.002 seconds. Photo by Jordie Dwyer/Black Press News Services