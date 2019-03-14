Historic broadcast: Believed to be first NHL game in Plain Cree language

APTN will use Sportsnet’s production capabilities to air the program featuring Cree commentary and analysis

History could be made later this month with the broadcast of what’s believed to be the first NHL game called in the Plains Cree language.

The game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes is to air on Rogers Hometown Hockey on the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network on March 24.

APTN will use Sportsnet’s production capabilities to air the program featuring Cree commentary and analysis.

The broadcast will come on the same weekend as Rogers Hometown Hockey stops in Enoch Cree Nation near Edmonton.

APTN chief executive officer Jean La Rose says it coincides with UNESCO’s declaration of 2019 as the International Year of Indigenous Languages.

La Rose says supporting that declaration is an important move toward reconciliation in Canada.

The Canadian Press

