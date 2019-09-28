Hitmen Stotts hat-trick powers Hitmen past Rebels 5-1

Rebels will look to regroup Tuesday against Blades

After notching their first win of the season in Lethbridge, the Red Deer Rebels returned home to take on the Calgary Hitmen in hopes of bringing their record to .500.

Unfortunately for the Rebels, a late surge by the Hitmen would lead to Red Deer falling 5-1.

Coach Brent Sutter, after his team broke into the win column, decided to start Byron Fancy for the first time this season and Fancy was immediately tested by a swarming Calgary offensive game.

Calgary would score two powerplay goals in the first period — the first by Igor Zamula and the second by Riley Stotts — but Rebels Captain Dawson Barteaux would score a man-advantage in between to ensure the Calgary lead was only 2-1 heading into the second.

The second period wouldn’t bear fruit for either team, but the third would see the Hitmen break out right away after Stotts beat Fancy once again for his second of the game — extending the Calgary lead to 3-1.

“Just a routine play. That should never happen, Sutter said about the play.

Stotts woud remain all over the ice and would ultimately put the Rebels away when he beat Fancy once again short-handed for his hat trick. Hitmen Layne Toder would add an insurance goal with seven to play, extending the lead to the final score 5-1.

Sutter said his team turned too many pucks over in the third.

“We had pucks on our stick and we would try to make a difficult play instead of making an easy play,” he said.

Fancy would stop 28 shots in the loss, while Jack McNaughton would only need to stop 15 for the win.

Sutter said his team needs to work on their special teams.

“It is a young team and we have to continue to work with them. We have a lot of work to do with this group and we have to work with them,” Sutter said.

The Rebels will look to rebound Tuesday night when they welcome the Saskatoon Blades to the Westerner Park Centrium.

“We have to stay working on it. We are four games in and it is real hockey now. It’s the first major-junior hockey for some of these kids,” he said.

Previous story
Canada’s De Grasse sprints to bronze in men’s 100 at world championships

Just Posted

BREAKING: Train drailment closes HWY 2A near Blackfalds, Red Deer

Alberta 511 report says derailment is near 2A and RR 272

Nature lovers to unite at Fall Walk at JJ Collett

Attendees can enjoy trails and a free barbecue on Sept. 29

Red Deer-Lacombe Liberal candidate’s now deleted tweet called ‘inappropriate’ by Lacombe councillor

Candidate Tiffany Rose’s Tweets criticized recent BOLT cancellation vote

Former pro ball player bringing skills to Sylvan Lake children

Darren Apels hopes to helps kids hone their skills and go from high school to pro

Upgrades to pedestrian crossing near Steffie Woima approved by Sylvan Lake Council

Town Council approved final design plans for the pedestrian crossing at council’s Sept. 23 meeting

Researchers find genetic link in rare reaction to pet germ

Capnocytophaga (cap-noh-seye-TOE’-fah-gah) is a germ human and dog mouths

Calgary man convicted in five-year-old grandson’s death sentenced to 9 years

Boy’s mother allowed his grandfather to bring him to Canada for what she believed would be a better life

Singh pledges funding for BC Ferries; Scheer talks energy in Alberta

Scheer, Singh campaign in Western Canada – their regions of relative strength

VIDEO: Fugitives confessed to all three B.C. murders, planned to flee to Europe or Africa

RCMP release findings in case involving Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky of Port Alberni

Scheer to visit oil-services company in Edmonton as Singh lingers in B.C.

Alberta is very friendly ground for the Conservatives but Edmonton has a few seats the Tories don’t hold

Grown-ups mock children because world view threatened: Thunberg

Activist Greta Thunberg responded to attacks on campaign as students take part in global protests

VIDEO: Teens gather en masse across Canada to demand drastic climate action

Greta Thunberg says if adults are mocking kids, they must feel threatened

Kenney defends oil curtailment program as maximum output inches higher

Province says it will allow large producers to open the taps by another 10,000 bpd in each of November and December

Alberta fire chief suspended, wore blackface at off-duty costume party in 2016

Bernd Gretzinger of St. Albert Fire and Rescue Services has apologized for dressing up as musician Lenny Kravitz

Most Read