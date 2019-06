Jacob Gauvin wraps up his opponent and takes him down during Ramboree. Photos Submitted Cole Matthews breaks through the line and is double teamed by a couple Jasper players. Sylvan Lake firefighters Abby Tucker and Jordan Nguyen had just gotten back from deployment in High Level on Friday night before ocming out Saturday to fill in for the Lakers regular trainers. Reuben Braitenback scores a touchdown on this beautiful catch. The quarterback pass credit for this play goes to Brett Bylsma. Warren Stewart-Brown trys to push through to the end zone. Dax Bylsma hands the ball off to Reuben Braitenback who runs it in for the touchdown.

The H.J. Cody Lakers football team spent the last two weeks in spring camp training before attending Ramboree.

The camp always finishes with the Ramboree, hosted by the Lacombe Rams.

The first game the Lakers played against the host team and came out on top. They also played Jasper Place, St. Francis Xavier from Edmonton and the Drumheller Titans.

The Lakers got stronger each game and went through the mini tournament undefeated.