HJ Cody Lakers football members receive two major awards at footbal league banquet

Jhonier Batista, Reuben Braitenback, Brett Bylsma, Daxton Bylsma, Jacob Gauvin, Brody Henry, Zane Johnson, Ardan Kasha, Cole Matthews, Cody Peever and Warren Stewart-Brown pose for a photo after being named all-stars for the HJ Cody Lakers. Garnet Rambault accepts his Founders Award, presented by HJ Cody Lakers Head Coach Jeremy Braitenback, during the All-Star Banquet Thursday evening. Photos by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News Ardan Kasha accepts his award for Lineman of the Year in the rural division from Coach Jas Payne. Daxton Bylsma shakes hands with his head coach Jeremy Braitenback as he is named the league’s MVP in the rural division.

The HJ Cody Lakers football team hosted the Central Alberta High School Football League All-Star Banquet Thursday evening.

The banquet, which featured a meal by Red Deer Catering, had members from all the teams in the league present.

The CAHSFL consists of teams from Drayton Valley, Rocky Mountain House, Ponoka, Lindsay Thurber, Wetaskiwin, Camrose, Notre Dame, Stettler, Lacombe, Hunting Hills and Sylvan Lake.

Each team presented their all-stars, members who stood out and contributed above and beyond to their team.

From Sylvan Lake 11 athletes from the Lakers were recognized as all-stars: Jhonier Batista, Reuben Braitenback, Brett Bylsma, Daxton Bylsma, Jacob Gauvin, Brody Henry, Zane Johnson, Ardan Kasha, Cole Matthews, Cody Peever and Warren Stewart-Brown.

Following the all-star awards, six major awards were handed out to recipients from both the city and rural divisions of the league.

Two Lakers were presented with major awards at the Dec. 5 banquet.

Ardan Kasha received the rural award for Lineman of the Year.

Daxton Bylsma was name the leagues Most Valuable Player for 2019 in the rural division.

To round out the night, one last award was presented. The Founders Award was given to Garnet Rambault, head coach of the Sylvan Lake Bears, for his 17 years of dedication to football in Sylvan Lake.