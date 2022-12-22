Team Canada’s Kevin Clark scores against Turku’s Julius Pohjanoksa during the game between Team Canada and TPS Turku, at the 93rd Spengler Cup hockey tournament in Davos, Switzerland, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Clark’s theories as to why he performed so brilliantly for Canada at the Spengler Cup last month and why he has enjoyed some of his best hockey at age 32 is the fact he became a father last summer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP)

Team Canada’s Kevin Clark scores against Turku’s Julius Pohjanoksa during the game between Team Canada and TPS Turku, at the 93rd Spengler Cup hockey tournament in Davos, Switzerland, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Clark’s theories as to why he performed so brilliantly for Canada at the Spengler Cup last month and why he has enjoyed some of his best hockey at age 32 is the fact he became a father last summer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP)

Hockey Canada unveils 25-player roster for upcoming Spengler Cup

Olympians David Desharnais and Daniel Winnik headline Canada’s 25-player roster for the upcoming Spengler Cup in Davos, Switzerland.

Two goalies, eight defencemen and 15 forwards were selected by general manager Shane Doan, Hockey Canada director of operations Tyler Dietrich and the team’s management group.

Desharnais, Winnik and Chris DiDomenico are the returnees from the 2019 squad that won gold when the annual holiday season tournament was last played.

Canada opens the preliminary round Monday against HC Sparta Prague.

“It’s an exciting group of players we have assembled as we begin another quest for a Spengler Cup championship in Switzerland,” Doan said Thursday in a news release.

“Our roster has plenty of experience in short-term competition, including previous Spengler Cups, and significant experience playing in some of the best leagues in the world.”

Canada won its fourth title in five years and record-setting 16th overall crown in 2019. The tournament was not played the last two years due to the pandemic.

The final is scheduled for Dec. 31.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Hockey Canada, women’s team finalize one-year athlete agreement

Just Posted

Volunteers from local service clubs, community groups, town council representatives, Sylvan Lake and Area Urgent Care Committee, and Tim Hortons staff are all smiles as Tim Hortons owner John Paul Doucette presents a cheque for $21,468.93 to Susan Samson and Klaus VanVeller. This year’s Smile Cookie campaign raised the most to date.
Anonymous donation boosts Urgent Care recruitment abilities

Pictured here are board members with the Sylvan Lake Chamber of Commerce during a recent Christmas function. Photo submitted
Sylvan Lake Chamber staff pleased to launch ‘Passport to Winter’

Stock photo
Sylvan Lake advanced ambulatory care service closed temporarily

Pictured here are Chris McKenna and his grandson Johnnie Miller. Mckenna was recently honoured with a Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Medal for a career in outstanding work in the field of recreation and parks. Photo submitted
Chris McKenna honoured with a Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee medal

Pop-up banner image