Kyle Goodrunning speeds towards the St. Albert Royals net in the Hockey Central Panther’s game on Feb. 1 at the NexSource Centre. The Panthers dominated the Royals 11-4. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Hockey Central Panthers claw to victory over St. Albert

The Hockey Central Panthers defeated the visiting Royals 11-4 at the NexSource Centre on Feb. 1

The Hockey Central Panthers dominated a visiting St. Albert in a 11-4 victory on Saturday night.

The REMHL’s second ranked Panthers met the fifth place Royals at the NexSource Centre on Feb. 1.

The Panthers pounced early as Logan McKinnon, off a feed from Ryan Wyzykoski, scored the first goal of the game on a power-play.

Levi Bergstrom, from Aydden Shaw, followed suit a few minutes later pulling the Panthers ahead to a 2 point lead.

The third for the Panthers came off the stick of Wyzykoski, assisted by Ethan Parks, while the fourth and final home team goal was at the hands of Kyle Goodrunning.

The Royals scored their first of the night with a little more than a minute of play left in the period leaving the scoreboard to read 4-1 going into the middle frame.

The second period welcomed four more Hockey Central Panthers goals while St. Albert went through the frame scoreless.

Wyzykoski started the Panthers’ scoring drive about halfway through the frame, followed by a goal from Devin Yzerman, from Owen Green, just a few minutes later.

Panthers’ goal number seven came from Shaw, with the help of Bergstrom and Hayden Motowylo.

With just under five minutes remaining in the second period Motowylo added one more to the scoreboard with an assist from Shaw.

The final frame of the game opened with a Royals goal, but Panthers’ Green answered about six minutes later. Green’s goal was assisted by Justin Vandermeer.

St. Albert scored again before the Panthers’ final goal on Saturday night.

Shaw, with help from Ty Abe, scored the Panther’s eleventh and final goal with just under four minutes left on the clock.

The Royals did answer with one more final goal to bring the score to 11-4 at the final buzzer.

Between the pipes Carter Datema made 19 saves over the course of the game on Feb. 1.

The Hockey Central Panthers hosted SSAC Cameron Homes the following day, Feb. 2, where they faced a 4-3 loss.

The Panthers are set to head out to face the PAC Saints on Feb. 8 and will close out the road weekend by facing the Strathcona Warriors on Feb. 9.

Colby Sims fires the puck past a defending Royal on Saturday night. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

No. 4 Levi Bergstrom carries the puck along the boards to keep it out of St. Albert’s control during the first period of the Feb. 1 game. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

