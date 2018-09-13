The Hockeyville committee brought out the cup and stationed it just outside the entrance to Canadian Tire to make the donation, Sept. 10.

Hockeyville giving back to Sylvan Lake four years later

A donation from the Hockeyville Committee was made to Jumpstart, Sept. 10

The 2014 Kraft Hockeyville Committee made surprise appearance Monday night at the Sylvan Lake Canadian Tire to present Paul Ventura with a special donation.

The donation of more than $4,000 came from residuals of merchandise sales from the 2014 event.

Ventura and his team at Canadian Tire were instrumental in the sales, according to Graham Parsons.

“In 2014 when we won Hockeyville, you are allowed to sell merchandise,” said Parsons. “Paul and his staff stepped up to be the agent for the merchandise.”

The NHL donates 12 per cent back to the community from residuals and licensing fees.

Four years after Sylvan Lake won Hockeyville, the committee was told they had compiled all the money, which came out to $4,300.

Parsons said it was an unanimous vote to donate the money to Ventura and his pet project of Jumpstart.

“We chose to donate it Jumpstart which is Paul’s and Canadian Tire’s favourite charity,” Parsons said.

The committee was told in June about the money, which coincidentally was Jumpstart Month for Canadian Tire, though the committee chose a time that was a bit quieter to make the donations.

On top of the money donated from Hockeyville, the corporate office of Canadian Tire is also matching the donations, making the overall donation over $8,600.

“I am overwhelmed and absolutely shocked,” said Ventura about the spurprise donation.

Ventura said it was a great honour to be recognized by his community and is thrilled to see the money from a large event for Sylvan Lake come back and be put into the community.

The overall donation will help upwards of 80 children from the area to participate in physical sports.

He says the money will help pay for equipment, registration and classes for those who may be unable to participate otherwise.

“It means so much to me, to be help youth in sports. It’s something that is close to my heart,” Ventura said.

“Since I opened the store here we started with a small chapter [of Jumpstart] and we have been able to help quite a few kids.”

Venture is also being recognized in two weeks as the number one community leader in Canada from Canadian Tire.

He was chosen out of all the Canadian Tire stores in Canada for this honour and will be travelling to Ottawa to receive the award.

“It is a great honour, it really is. But, I couldn’t have done it without my staff,” he said.

When choosing where to put the money from Hockeyville, Parsons said there was never any doubt it should go to Jumpstart.

He called it a “no brainer.”

“Everything they do for Sylvan Lake and the youth here, it is amazing. There wasn’t any doubt where the money should go,” Parsons said.

“I really love Sylvan Lake it is a great place and the people are amazing. I’m lucky to call it my home,” said Ventura.

Previous story
Humboldt Broncos emerge from tragedy
Next story
Leslieville slo-pitch tournament raises more than $14,000 for breast cancer research

Just Posted

PHOTO: Sylvan Lake wakes to snow Thursday morning

A light layer of snow coated the ground Sept. 13, with more expected to fall throughout the day

Leslieville slo-pitch tournament raises more than $14,000 for breast cancer research

The seventh annual slo-pitch tournament for cancer research was held Sept. 7-9.

Hockeyville giving back to Sylvan Lake four years later

A donation from the Hockeyville Committee was made to Jumpstart, Sept. 10

Melissa Hollingsworth, Colin Fraser and Sean McIntyre torchbearers for Canada Winter Games

The torch for the Canada Winter Games will make its way through the area on Feb. 5, 2019

Two-part business licensing in place for cannabis retail in Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake Town Council passed second and third reading of the amended Business Licensing Bylaw

VIDEO: Captivating footage shows B.C. cougar catching its breakfast

Cougar chases down deer, before taking a quick lounge in a Port Alberni woman’s backyard

Time nearly up: Fierce Hurricane Florence aims at Southeast

More than 1.7 million people in the Carolinas and Virginia were warned to clear out

Thousands of Canadians in path of extreme storms: Global Affairs Canada

About 440 Canadians have registered in areas near hurricane Florence; 3,446 near typhoon Mangkhut

Freeland not returning immediately to Washington after briefing PM on NAFTA

Foreign Affair Minister Chrystia Freeland refused to go into any detail about the issues

Federal minister in conflict over surf clam licence, ethics commissioner says

Ethics commissioner said Dominic LeBlanc knew wife’s cousin was involved in Five Nations Clam Co

Humboldt Broncos emerge from tragedy

Junior hockey squad returns to ice for first game since tragic bus crash

Former Rebel impresses in Flames-Oilers preseason game in Red Deer

Oilers lose 6-3 to Flames in preseason action

Ottawa proposes $100M class-action settlement for disabled vets

The Liberals have agreed to pay $100 million to settle a four-year legal battle with disabled veterans

One of three rescued bear cubs in Banff likely eaten by grizzly

Parks Canada says they found the one-year-old bear’s carcass in early September after her GPS collar was stationary for 24 hours

Most Read