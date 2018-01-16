Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir skate off the ice after performing their free dance during the senior ice dance competition at the Canadian Figure Skating Championships in Vancouver last Saturday. (Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press)

Ice dancers Virtue and Moir to carry flag for Canada at 2018 Olympics

The pair earned a gold medal at the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Games

Ice dance darlings Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir will carry Canada’s flag into the opening ceremony at next month’s Winter Games in South Korea.

The Olympic gold medallists were introduced today at a news conference in Ottawa.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was there to mark the occasion.

Virtue, 28, and Moir, 30, made their Olympic debut eight years ago on home ice in Vancouver, where they captured a gold medal and became household names.

They skated to a silver medal four years ago in Sochi.

The duo then took two years off before deciding to make a run for one more Olympic title. They say they will retire after the Games in Pyeongchang.

Their biggest challenge for gold will come from French couple Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, who edged the Canadians at the Grand Prix Final in December.

READ MORE: BCHL alumni named to Canadian men’s Olympic hockey roster

READ MORE: Winter Olympics options limited by warming planet: research

Hockey player Hayley Wickenheiser carried the Canadian flag at the opening ceremony in 2014 while decorated speedskater Clara Hughes had the honour at the Vancouver Games.

The Pyeongchang Olympics open Feb. 9.

The Canadian Press

