Jack McIlhargey remembered as one of most ‘respected and loved’ Canucks

Jack McIlhargey remembered as one of most ‘respected and loved’ Canucks

VANCOUVER — Former Vancouver Canucks defenceman and coach Jack McIlhargey has died.

The Canucks confirmed the death on Monday. The Edmonton native was 68.

McIlhargey played 393 career games with the Canucks, Philadelphia Flyers and Hartford Whalers from 1974 to 1982 before becoming a coach.

McIlhargey returned to the Canucks as an assistant coach from 1985 to 1991 before spending the next eight years as head coach of Vancouver minor-league affiliates in Milwaukee, Hamilton and Syracuse, N.Y.

After that run, McIlhargey went back to Vancouver as an assistant for four years and as an associate coach for two years.

McIlhargey finished his coaching career as an assistant for Philadelphia from 2007 to 2010.

In 1988, the Canucks sent McIlhargey to Russia along with goaltender Troy Gamble on an exchange program after they drafted Russians Igor Larionov and Vladimir Krutov in previous years.

Larionov and Krutov eventually agreed to play for Vancouver, part of the first wave of Russian talent to arrive in the NHL.

“We are deeply saddened to lose our friend Jack McIlhargey,” the Canucks tweeted. “He was one of the most respected and loved Canucks ever as part of the family for 24 years as a player, coach and alumni.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2020

The Canadian Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Defenceman Teemu Kivihalme signs contract extension with Maple Leafs
Next story
Puck drop around the clock: NHL teams face varying game times in season reboot

Just Posted

COVID-19: Central zone at 145 active cases

Sylvan Lake at three active

Sylvan Lake golfer swinging through 2020 season

Logan Graf, 16, says his season is off to a great start with a few bigger tournaments on the horizon

New business helps beach-goers cruise the shore of Sylvan Lake

Toodles Beach Cruisers rents bikes for those looking for a new way to explore the lakeshore

Ellis Bird Farm official bridge opening and Blue Feather Award presentation

EBF holding event on July 29

Alberta confirms 368 COVID-19 cases Monday: 131 active in central zone

Numbers increasing in central zone

QUIZ: In honour of Prince George

The heir to the British throne celebrates his birthday on July 22

LinkedIn laying off nearly 1,000 amid hiring slowdown

Shrinking economies force layoffs

Groups call for urgent action to help restaurant industry amid COVID-19

Action needed by all levels of government

Scrutiny of WE deal to resume at committee, in House of Commons Tuesday

MPs want Trudeau to appear at committee

Poll suggests parents want students to don masks at school in fall

41 per cent want masks worn

Ottawa police constable charged in death of Black man acted reasonably: defence

Ottawa police constable charged in death of Black man acted reasonably: defence

Military issues new orders in effort to crackdown on ‘hateful conduct’

Military issues new orders in effort to crackdown on ‘hateful conduct’

Iran controls black boxes data from Ukraine crash downloaded in Paris: TSB chair

Iran controls black boxes data from Ukraine crash downloaded in Paris: TSB chair

Family bids tearful farewell to Quebec sisters found dead following Amber Alert

Family bids tearful farewell to Quebec sisters found dead following Amber Alert

Most Read