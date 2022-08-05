FILE -Florida Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau (11) skates during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. Matthew Tkachuk is being traded to the Florida Panthers, part of a blockbuster that sends Jonathan Huberdeau to the Calgary Flames in a swap of players who are each coming off the best season of their careers, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Friday night, July 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension.

The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk.

Calgary announced Huberdeau’s new deal Thursday night.

“I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau said in a statement. “I’m excited for this new chapter and I am committed to this team. I’ll give everything I have, on and off the ice and I can’t wait to play in front of the passionate Flames fans.”

Huberdeau finished last season with 30 goals and 85 assists for 115 points. His point total had him tied for second in the NHL, while his 85 assists were a league best.

“We are excited to extend Jonathan long term in Calgary,” Flames general manager Brad Treliving said. “He is an elite player, one of the premier forwards in the league who makes players around him better. We look forward to welcoming Jonathan to our community and his contributions to our team’s success.”

The Saint-Jerome, Quebec, native had spent his entire 10-year career with the Panthers after being drafted third overall in 2011.

He has recorded 198 goals and 415 assists for 613 points over the course of 671 career games.

