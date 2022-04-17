KidSport Lacombe County sponsorships kicking off

KidSport Lacombe County is getting kids out on the field and off the sidelines. (Jordie Dwyer)

The team at KidSport Lacombe County is helping kids get off the sidelines and into the game.

KidSport provides grants to help cover the costs of sports registration fees.

“(We) remove the financial barriers that prevent them from playing organized sports by providing them with financial assistance to cover registration fees for kids up to the age of 18,” said a representative from KidSport Lacombe County in an email.

The Lacombe chapter is a fairly new. They formed a volunteer committee just over a year ago and had the goal to raise $10 000. They were just shy of that goal but decided to start funding kids in Lacombe County on March 1 to help get more kids into the game during the spring sports season. They’ve already granted funds to eight kids for the 2022 spring season.

In 2019 KidSport Alberta funded 55 kids in Lacombe County and 42 in 2020. The group said that this highlighted a financial need in the community and as such they wanted to set up a local chapter to be able to bring more awareness that financial supports are available. While they were forming their KidSport chapter in 2021, KidSport Alberta approved another 44 kids in Lacombe County for funding.

The organization said that it highlighted a financial need in the community and as such, this encouraged a group to get together and set up the local chapter to be able to bring more awareness that financial supports are available.

The Lacombe chapter assists kids in Lacombe County including those in the City of Lacombe, Lacombe County, Blackfalds, Bentley, Eckville, Clive and Alix.

KidSport said that the best part of having a local chapter is that every dollar raised in our community will now stay in the community and that their goal is to continue to grow and improve each and every year.

To apply for financial assistance visit kidsportcanada.ca/alberta/lacombe/apply-for-a-grant.

Donations can also be made securely, online through kidsportcanada.ca/alberta/lacombe/donate. Residents can also email involvedlacombe@kidsport.ab.ca to discuss how they can get involved.