Lacrosse provincials played in Sylvan Lake

The lacrosse jr. B tier 2 provincials came to Sylvan Lake Aug. 5, 6 and 7, with the Sylvan Lake Yettis battling it out against the best of the best in the league, the Cranbrook Outlaws, the Lloydminster Xtreme and the Strathmore Venom, at the NexSource Centre.

Before coming into provincials, the Yettis had dominated the regular season with 13 wins and only one loss. But with only one win and three losses during provincials, the Yettis ended the year with a fourth-place finish.

Coming out of provincials, the Cranbrook Outlaws placed first, with the Lloydminster Xtreme coming in second and the Strathmore Venom in third.

