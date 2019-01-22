Ladies take to the ice in annual Sylvan Lake Curling Club’s bonspiel

The Ladies’ Bonspiel was held at the NexSource Centre, Jan. 18-20

On Jan. 18-20 the Sylvan Lake Curling Club Ladies’ League hosted its second annual Ladies’ Bonspiel since moving into the NexSource Centre and rebuilding the league.

The event is being considered a success by the league, and fun for all teams involved.

The Ladies’ League says they are thankful for the local teams from Sylvan Lake as well as the out-of-town teams from Olds, Calgary and Red Deer for participating in the bonspiel.

“It was great to watch the Junior Vincent Team who have been together for only one year and are 18 and 19 years of age. Very promising team for Alberta in the future,” said Connie Cartwright in an email.

Cartwright said the Junior Macrae Team, also from Sylvan Lake were also a fun watch, though they did not win any of the events. Cartwright said the team’s last game on Sunday morning “was great” and “had all spectators cheering for them.”

The Sylvan Lake Curling Club will hold its next event, the Senior’s Bonspiel, Feb. 4-8 at the NexSource Centre.

 

Team Wagner, from Red Deer, took the title of B Event winners during the Ladies Bonspiel Jan. 18-20.

