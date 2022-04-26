Lakedell Ag Society’s Bullridin’ and Bootscootin’ makes a triumphant return

April 23, 2022 Professional Bullriding was back in Westrose after two years for Lakedell Ag Society’s Bullridin’ and Bootscootin’ event. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer) April 23, 2022 Professional Bullriding was back in Westrose after two years for Lakedell Ag Society’s Bullridin’ and Bootscootin’ event. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer) April 23, 2022 Professional Bullriding was back in Westrose after two years for Lakedell Ag Society’s Bullridin’ and Bootscootin’ event. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer) April 23, 2022 Professional Bullriding was back in Westrose after two years for Lakedell Ag Society’s Bullridin’ and Bootscootin’ event. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer) April 23, 2022 Professional Bullriding was back in Westrose after two years for Lakedell Ag Society’s Bullridin’ and Bootscootin’ event. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer) April 23, 2022 Professional Bullriding was back in Westrose after two years for Lakedell Ag Society’s Bullridin’ and Bootscootin’ event. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer) April 23, 2022 Professional Bullriding was back in Westrose after two years for Lakedell Ag Society’s Bullridin’ and Bootscootin’ event. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer) April 23, 2022 Professional Bullriding was back in Westrose after two years for Lakedell Ag Society’s Bullridin’ and Bootscootin’ event. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer) April 23, 2022 Professional Bullriding was back in Westrose after two years for Lakedell Ag Society’s Bullridin’ and Bootscootin’ event. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer) April 23, 2022 Professional Bullriding was back in Westrose after two years for Lakedell Ag Society’s Bullridin’ and Bootscootin’ event. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer) April 23, 2022 Professional Bullriding was back in Westrose after two years for Lakedell Ag Society’s Bullridin’ and Bootscootin’ event. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer) April 23, 2022 Professional Bullriding was back in Westrose after two years for Lakedell Ag Society’s Bullridin’ and Bootscootin’ event. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer) April 23, 2022 Professional Bullriding was back in Westrose after two years for Lakedell Ag Society’s Bullridin’ and Bootscootin’ event. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer) April 23, 2022 Professional Bullriding was back in Westrose after two years for Lakedell Ag Society’s Bullridin’ and Bootscootin’ event. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer) April 23, 2022 Professional Bullriding was back in Westrose after two years for Lakedell Ag Society’s Bullridin’ and Bootscootin’ event. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer) April 23, 2022 Professional Bullriding was back in Westrose after two years for Lakedell Ag Society’s Bullridin’ and Bootscootin’ event. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer) April 23, 2022 Professional Bullriding was back in Westrose after two years for Lakedell Ag Society’s Bullridin’ and Bootscootin’ event. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer) April 23, 2022 Professional Bullriding was back in Westrose after two years for Lakedell Ag Society’s Bullridin’ and Bootscootin’ event. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer) April 23, 2022 Professional Bullriding was back in Westrose after two years for Lakedell Ag Society’s Bullridin’ and Bootscootin’ event. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer) April 23, 2022 Professional Bullriding was back in Westrose after two years for Lakedell Ag Society’s Bullridin’ and Bootscootin’ event. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer) April 23, 2022 Professional Bullriding was back in Westrose after two years for Lakedell Ag Society’s Bullridin’ and Bootscootin’ event. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer) April 23, 2022 Professional Bullriding was back in Westrose after two years for Lakedell Ag Society’s Bullridin’ and Bootscootin’ event. (Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer)

After two years of the event being cancelled due to COVID-19, professional bullriding returned to Westrose on April 23, 2022, for the Lakedell Ag Society’s Bullridin’ and Bootscootin’ event.

Member of the Lakedell Ag Society’s Board of Directors Amy Belec says, “as a board we knew this was one event we really wanted to bring back to our community.”

For the first time in its 12 years of running, the event completely sold old before it started even with extra tickets being printed.

Belec says the board did not expect for the event to sell out as fast as it did.

“We knew it was going to be popular,” she stated.

“We didn’t quite understand just how much everyone wanted to get out.”

Belec says that it was fantastic to see the community so excited to go out to an event and mingle with friends, neighbours and people they hadn’t seen in a long time due to the pandemic.

The Lakedell Ag Society wants to thank the community for coming out and supporting them and the event; Belec says they couldn’t have done it without the volunteers or sponsors.



shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter