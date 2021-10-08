Laker completes World Wake Championship as sixth-best in the world

Sylvan Lake surfer Sara Tallon prepares to return home after securing a position of the world’s sixth-best surfer in her category.

This morning, 19-year-old Tallon participated in the Professional Women’s Skim category finals at the 2021 World Wake Surfing Championship held near Montgomery, Texas, where she competed against the category’s six best surfers from across the globe.

Tallon said, “I was super nervous this morning and the nerves definitely got the best of me. I did not perform my best by any means but I had so much fun.” She added, “I love the sport of wake surfing because there is always something new to learn and try.”

Tallon’s striking performance last Thursday bounced her name to the list of top six contenders, who participated in the final round of the competition this morning. She said even though the water conditions were not ideal during her heat Thursday afternoon, she was able to navigate the conditions to a successful performance.

Tallon said about her Thursday performance, “The rolling waves from other boats made it difficult to land all my tricks perfectly. However, on the last leg of my run, I landed a switch 360 shuv which is the first one to ever be landed in the female division at the competition, I was so excited!”

Tallon will now enjoy a few months of break, before getting back to training in the new year.

“Surfing in the cold definitely comes with its obstacles, especially during the pandemic not being able to travel to warm weather. However, I usually head down to Florida and Arizona to surf during the winter,” said Tallon, adding, “I’m just looking forward to next year and coming back stronger.”

Tallon thanks her parents and fellow Sylvan Lakers for all their support throughout her journey.

“I started surfing out in Sylvan Lake. I’ve been a Laker all my life. When I was about 13 my parents bought a lake house and a boat in the same year! I was super fortunate to be able to get out every day and practice for as long as I wanted!

“I was first introduced to competitions about a year later by a fellow Laker, Julie Vasselin. She taught me and took me to my first competition in B.C. and the rest is history. I’ve been hooked ever since.”

