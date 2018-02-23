Lakers destroy Rebels in final game

The Lakers will play in the league playoffs beginning Feb. 28

The H.J. Cody senior boys team finished the regular season of play on a high note.

In a rescheduled game wit the West Central Rebels, the Lakers won by almost 30 points, 103-77.

After the final buzzer went, a couple of the players laughed as the score board read 03-77, as it is not made to show a three digit score.

“Ah man, we only scored three points the entire game,” they joked.

The fast paced game started strong for the Lakers, who quickly grabbed up 25 points in the first quarter, more than double what the Rebels came away with in the first frame of the game.

The second quarter continued much the same as the first, with the Lakers finishing the half 13 points ahead of the Rebels with a score of 47-34.

While the Rebels continued to pick up at least 20 points in each of the remaining quarter, the Lakers played a fast and strong offence, which continued to carry them above the visiting team.

The final quarter of the game was the best for the Lakers offence, where they picked up a total of 40 points in the 10 minute quarter.

By the end of the game the Lakers were instructed to slow down and take their time getting down down court.

The Lakers were outplayed in one aspect of the game. The Rebels were quick on the rebound and took control of the ball more times than not through an easy rebound.

The top three scorers for the Lakers were Macgregor Manyluk, 24 points, Logan Roberts, 21 points, and Jace Martin, 20 points.

The regular season play now over, the Lakers will enter league playoffs. The first game of playoffs is Feb. 28.

At the time of publishing it is unknown who the Lakers will be playing or where.



megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Macgregor Manyluk imitates a banana as he bends back to keep control of the ball while going in for a layup in the second quarter of the Feb. 20 game.