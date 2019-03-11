Tristan Loewen accepts his second award of the night, the Jeff Halvorson Memorial Award. Loewen also received the Lakers Football Team Leadership Award. Photos by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Lakers Football team celebrate the year at awards banquet

Nine major awards were handed out during the banquet on March 7

On March 7, the H.J. Cody Lakers football team gathered at the NexSource Centre to remember the year and to hand out awards to eight players.

Before the major awards were handed out, each player on the team had something nice said about them and received a Lakers Football lanyard.

READ MORE: Lakers football players honoured at annual banquet

The coaching staff also received a small gift from the team’s managers.

The small group and Grade 12 players all received a ring to commemorate their years, and were put on the spot to say something nice about Head Coach Jeremy Braitenback.

The time has nine “major” awards that are handed out each year, this year the awards were given out to eight players, with one player receiving two awards.

“I feel like you are all winners,” Braitenback said to the gathered team, “but it is our tradition that we have nine awards that we give out for dedication, ability, and being an awesome Laker.”

The following are the major award winners from the 2018 football season:

Rookie of the Year: Zane Johnson

Special Teams Aware: Tyson Attwood

Most Improved: Dax Bylsma

Lineman of the Year: Arden Kasha

Lakers Football Team Leadership Award: Tristan Loewen

Defensive Player of the Year: Rees Degenhardt

Jeff Halvorson Memorial Award: Tristan Loewen

Offensive Player of the Year: Reuben Braitenback

Most Valuable Player: Warren Stewart-Brown

 

Rookie of the Year Zane Johnson accepts his award from Coach Jas Payne.

Canada scores upset win over Fiji at World Rugby Sevens, but fails to advance

