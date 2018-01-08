Walker Stevenson tries to keep the puck away from a player from Medicine Hat while shooting around the back of the net, and hoping to find an opening at net. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Lakers lose first game after break

The Lakers faced off against Medicine Hat on Jan. 6 at the NexSource Centre

It was a rough start back on the ice after a two week break for the Sylvan Lake Midget A Lakers. The Lakers lost the Jan. 6 game against the Medicine Hat Hounds 6-1 at the final buzzer.

Lakers’ Evan Gringhuis put up Sylvan Lake’s only goal of the game for the Lakers towards the end of the first period of the game. Gringhuis was assisted by Brendan McCulloch and Rees Degenhardt.

In the first period, the Lakers gave up three points to the Hounds, ending the first with a sore of 3-1.

Without scoring in the middle frame, the Hounds lengthened their lead scoring twice more.

One final successful shot at net for the Hounds in the third, secured the win for the Hounds 6-1.

Currently the Lakers are sitting in third place in their division.

The next home game for the Lakers will be Feb. 4 against Lacombe in Eckville The puck drops at 3 p.m. at the Eckville Arena.


megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com
Ryan Hewitt attempts to get around one the Medicine Hat’s defence-men during the Jan. 6 game in Sylvan Lake. The Lakes lost the game 6-1. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

