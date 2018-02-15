Sol Dupiesis ddribbles down the court towards the net. Photos by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Lakers triumphant over Hunting Hills

H.J. Cody’s senior boys Lakers won 96-56

Taking control of the ball early in the game allowed the senior boy’s basketball team to dominate the visiting Hunting Hills.

At the Feb. 13 home game, the Lakers put up an easy 96 points, winning by 40 points, 96-56.

Right from tip-off, the Lakers had near complete control over the game.

The Lakers started it off with a quick two points from Macgregor Manyluk, and didn’t stop there.

The Lakers finished the first quarter with a comfortable four point lead, 22-18.

The second quarter the Lakers took off. In the 10 minute quarter, the Lakers picked up another 34 points. All the while, the team stayed strong on defence and limited Hunting Hills to only 14 points.

A highlight of the game occurred late in the second quarter. After finding a hole in Hunting Hills’ defence, Jace Martin took the ball to the net with an all-might slam dunk.

The crowd went to it’s feet, and the cheering lasted long enough to cover the next score, which Hunting Hills picked up.

The Lakers kept a strong lead throughout the rest of the game, and took another win.

Logan Roberts scored 28 of the Lakers accumulative 96 points during the game.

Even though next week is winter break for students, the Lakers will have a home game on Feb. 20.

The game is a make-up game against Rocky Mountain House. The regularly scheduled game was cancelled due to poor driving conditions, and the week off from classes is the only remaining time for a make-up game before playoffs begin.

The senior boys will play Feb. 20. The game is expected to begin around 7:45 p.m.


megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com
Jace Martin gets a piece of the ball during the tip-off and passes it to one his teammates to take early control of the game.

Seeing his opening close, Macgregor Manyluk makes a quick pass to Jace Martin who had a clear shot on net.

Colton Bayduza made it around two guards from Huntin Hills for a layup midway through the second quarter on the Feb. 13 game.

Devastating loss for senior girls Lakers

