The Bantam A Lakers won the gold tournament Jan. 14 4 - 2 in their game against Rocky Mountain House. Photo by Myra Nicks/Sylvan Lake News

Lakers win gold

The Bantam A Lakers won 4 - 2 against Rocky Mountain House in the the Jan. 14 gold tournament

The Bantam A Lakers won 4 – 2 against the Rocky Mountain Raiders Jan. 14 with most of their goals made in the first period.

Ryan Wyzykoski started off the the Lakers’ points by scoring the first goal of the game with assistance from his teammates Levi Bergstrom and Kurtis Lautenbach. Immediately after, Jacob Laver sent in the Lakers’ third goal off a feed from teammate Dodge Belanger.

The Raiders’ Hunter Girard scored their first goal of the game early in the second period, assisted by teammate Riggin McLellan. McLellan scored the Raiders’ second and final goal of the game four minutes later, assisted by Kyle Goodrunning.

With eight minutes left in second period Aydden Shaw, scored the third goal for the Lakers and the final goal of the game to give the Lakers their 4 – 2 win.

The Lakers kept the Raider’s goalie busy with 48 shots on goal in contrast with the Raiders’ 24 shots on the Lakers’ goalie. In the final period the Raiders pulled their goalie in an attempt to catch up with the Lakers but third period remained score-free for both teams.


Lakers’ Aydden Shaw makes an attempt on goal in third period. Neither team scored in the third period, with the Raiders pulling their goalie in an attempt to catch up with the Lakers. Photo by Myra Nicks/Sylvan Lake News

