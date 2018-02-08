Tristan Crich dribbles down the court and around his guard as he made his way towards the net.

Lakers win in nail-biter ending

The H.J. Cody Lakers won 63-62 against the Westaskiwin Sabres, Feb. 6.

Back-and-forth doesn’t accurately describe the senior boys basketball game on Feb. 6.

Nearing the end of the regular season, the Lakers were looking for another mark in the win column, and just made it in the game against the Wetaskiwin Sabres, Feb. 6.

With a score of 63-62, the Lakers just squeaked by to add another win to the season’s tally.

Read More: Photos: Senior boys play first game at home

Lakers hold off Raiders devastation

In what is being called a nail-biter of an ending, the Lakers scored the last shot just before time ran out to take the win by only one point.

Right from the tip-off, the boys were well matched against the Sabres.

Each shot on net, each possession was answered back time and time.

Neither team stayed in the lead for very long, as the difference was quickly made up by fast breakaways and three-point shots.

Fans were on the edge of the seats, and cheered loudly for the Lakers with each successful shot or strong block on defence.

The game for Feb. 8 was cancelled due to weather conditions. That makes the Lakers’ next home game Feb. 13. The Lakers will face Hunting Hills with a home court advantage for the last game of the regular season.

The game will start after the senior girls game. Tip-off is expected for around 7:45 p.m. on Feb. 13.

Playoffs will begin for senior teams after the winter break, which runs from Feb. 19-23.


megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

After being fouled under the net, Macgregor Manyluk shoots one free throw early in the first quarter of the game.

Noah Carlson goes in for a layup early in the first quarter of the Lakers home game agaisnt the Westaskiwin Sabres, Feb. 6. The Lakers won by one point, 63-62. Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News

Previous story
Senior girls Lakers take an L against Sabres

Just Posted

Red Deer College and Child Advocacy Centre announce partnership

RDC to be the future home of Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre

Lakers win in nail-biter ending

The H.J. Cody Lakers won 63-62 against the Westaskiwin Sabres, Feb. 6.

Senior girls Lakers take an L against Sabres

The Lakers hosted the Westaskiwin Sabres at H.J. Cody on Feb. 6

Red Deer’s opioid crisis: six dead last month alone

Turning Point clients say there’s new, stronger batch of drugs in the City

Winter storm warning persists across region

Up to 35 cm of snow is expected to fall during the storm

2019 Canada Winter Games receive boost from Ron MacLean

Red Deer native speaks at fundraiser for the Sheraton Celebrity Dance-off

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Legal marijuana on track for July but getting pot int0 stores could take longer

Could take three to four months for marijuana to hit store shelves

Toronto police recover remains of six people in alleged serial killer investigation

More charges are expected against McArthur, who is currently charged with first-degree murder

Ex-Manitoba cabinet minister apologizes after staff allege he tickled them

Stan Struthers says he recently learned behaviour made former colleagues, staff feel disrespected

Ontario man taken in by Ponoka RCMP executing a warrant

36-year-old on the run from police since last May finally arrested after tip from public

New energy projects must be approved within two years: Ottawa

Feds rebrand National Energy Board as the new Canadian Energy Regulator

Doping controversy leads to verbal spat between Canadian, Russian in Pyeongchang

Canada’s Olympic team apologized after a ‘cafeteria incident’

Former Stanley Cup winner Chris Kelly named captain of Canada’s Olympic men’s hockey team

Kelly is a veteran of 833 games and won a Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins in 2011

Most Read