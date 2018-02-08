Lakers win in nail-biter ending

Back-and-forth doesn’t accurately describe the senior boys basketball game on Feb. 6.

Nearing the end of the regular season, the Lakers were looking for another mark in the win column, and just made it in the game against the Wetaskiwin Sabres, Feb. 6.

With a score of 63-62, the Lakers just squeaked by to add another win to the season’s tally.

Lakers hold off Raiders devastation

In what is being called a nail-biter of an ending, the Lakers scored the last shot just before time ran out to take the win by only one point.

Right from the tip-off, the boys were well matched against the Sabres.

Each shot on net, each possession was answered back time and time.

Neither team stayed in the lead for very long, as the difference was quickly made up by fast breakaways and three-point shots.

Fans were on the edge of the seats, and cheered loudly for the Lakers with each successful shot or strong block on defence.

The game for Feb. 8 was cancelled due to weather conditions. That makes the Lakers’ next home game Feb. 13. The Lakers will face Hunting Hills with a home court advantage for the last game of the regular season.

The game will start after the senior girls game. Tip-off is expected for around 7:45 p.m. on Feb. 13.

Playoffs will begin for senior teams after the winter break, which runs from Feb. 19-23.



After being fouled under the net, Macgregor Manyluk shoots one free throw early in the first quarter of the game.