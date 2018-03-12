PeeWee A Sylvan A Laker Matthew Nielsen jumps up in victory after scoring the winning goal in their playoff game against the Olds Grizzlies. Photo by Myra Nicks/Sylvan Lake News

Lakers win playoff game against Grizzlies

The PeeWee A Sylvan Lake Lakers won 6 -5 in triple overtime

In a close game between the PeeWee A Sylvan Lake Lakers and the Olds Grizzlies on March 11, the Lakers won 6 – 5 in the third overtime.

The Lakers created a three goal lead in the first period, using a powerplay to their advantage for their second goal, scored by Ethan Wyzykoski. He was assisted by teammates Matthew Nielsen and Devon Kerik. At the end of the first period the Lakers were ahead 3-1.

However the Grizzlies were not to be undone easily and used a powerplay in the second period to tie up the game. The Grizzlies’ Jay Heistad took the honours for that score, the first of his hat trick for the game, assisted by teammates Drew Bohnet and Wyatt Bailey.

The Lakers came back with determination in the third period. The Lakers used a powerplay again to pull ahead in the third period with their fourth goal. Ethan Gress scored with assistance from teammate Jaxon Junk.

The two teams stayed neck and neck for the rest of the third period with the Grizzlies’ Heisat scoring twice in quick in succession after Gress to pull ahead for a moment before Wyzykoski scored the Lakers’ fifth goal to tie up the game before the teams went into overtime.

Both teams were determined to win and had to play two overtimes before the Laker’s Mathew Nielsen finally scored the winning goal, assisted by Jakob Wimer and Annalisa Trieber.

This was the second game in the playoffs with the Lakers playing the Canmore team next.


myra.nicks@sylvanlakenews.com
