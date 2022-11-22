Lakers player #42, Darien Currie, brings the ball down the field while his teammates hold back players from the Strathmore Spartans. The Lakers and Spartans met at Great Chief Park in Red Deer on Saturday, Nov. 19, for the provincial semi-final game. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)

Lakers player #42, Darien Currie, brings the ball down the field while his teammates hold back players from the Strathmore Spartans. The Lakers and Spartans met at Great Chief Park in Red Deer on Saturday, Nov. 19, for the provincial semi-final game. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)

Lakers wrap up season in third place

The HJ Cody Lakers played the Strathmore Spartans at Great Chief Park in Red Deer on Saturday, Nov. 19, but a 48-31 loss means the Lakers are now done for the season, earning themselves a third-place finish in tier 3.

“I was happy with our season,” said Lakers coach Jeremy Braitenback. “It would have been good to get one more win, but all in all, I felt we were a pretty young team and there were a lot of pleasant surprises out there.”

Braitenback said some of this year’s grade 10 players really stood out – Jace Martins at quarterback, Kingston Pritchard at fullback and Lochland Russell. “They were competing again kids, in most cases, who were two years older and holding their own,” he said.

“I don’t think we’ve had a team with so many grade 10s starting,” Braitenback went on. “Usually they have to play for a while before getting that starting position. They did well.”

The league chooses all-star players at the end of the season, who will be honoured at a banquet in Stettler in December. And the Lakers had six players chosen: Jace Martins, Brody Howe, Clark Larone, Darien Currie, Devin Klumpenhower and Jacob Payne.

“They’re being recognized for their play this year,” Braitenback said of the all-stars. “That’s a nice way to finish the season.”

Sylvan Lake Minor Football will be hosting a 25th anniversary banquet on Dec. 10 and the Lakers will host their own banquet as well in the near future, to honour the team and the season they had.

Central Alberta FootballFootballHigh School Sports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Bale salvages 1-1 draw for Wales against US in World Cup

Just Posted

Lakers player #42, Darien Currie, brings the ball down the field while his teammates hold back players from the Strathmore Spartans. The Lakers and Spartans met at Great Chief Park in Red Deer on Saturday, Nov. 19, for the provincial semi-final game. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)
Lakers wrap up season in third place

Sylvan Lake golfer Brady Durkin, 14, recently competed in the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour National Championships in Florida. (Photo submitted)
Sylvan Lake junior golfer places sixth at national championship

Jeff Lunder and his working dog, Kermit, showed students at HJ Cody School a glimpse into the life of a canine arson investigator. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)
Students explore future career options

Volunteers with the Giving Tree program set up the tree on Nov. 18. Come in, grab a tag and help a senior have a merry Christmas. Pictured from left to right: Janet Swindon, Beverly Smith, Connie Cartwright, Marilyn Waters and Sheila Klein. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)
Giving Tree back in Sylvan Lake