Lakers wrap up season in third place

Lakers player #42, Darien Currie, brings the ball down the field while his teammates hold back players from the Strathmore Spartans. The Lakers and Spartans met at Great Chief Park in Red Deer on Saturday, Nov. 19, for the provincial semi-final game. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)

The HJ Cody Lakers played the Strathmore Spartans at Great Chief Park in Red Deer on Saturday, Nov. 19, but a 48-31 loss means the Lakers are now done for the season, earning themselves a third-place finish in tier 3.

“I was happy with our season,” said Lakers coach Jeremy Braitenback. “It would have been good to get one more win, but all in all, I felt we were a pretty young team and there were a lot of pleasant surprises out there.”

Braitenback said some of this year’s grade 10 players really stood out – Jace Martins at quarterback, Kingston Pritchard at fullback and Lochland Russell. “They were competing again kids, in most cases, who were two years older and holding their own,” he said.

“I don’t think we’ve had a team with so many grade 10s starting,” Braitenback went on. “Usually they have to play for a while before getting that starting position. They did well.”

The league chooses all-star players at the end of the season, who will be honoured at a banquet in Stettler in December. And the Lakers had six players chosen: Jace Martins, Brody Howe, Clark Larone, Darien Currie, Devin Klumpenhower and Jacob Payne.

“They’re being recognized for their play this year,” Braitenback said of the all-stars. “That’s a nice way to finish the season.”

Sylvan Lake Minor Football will be hosting a 25th anniversary banquet on Dec. 10 and the Lakers will host their own banquet as well in the near future, to honour the team and the season they had.

