Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley, left, poses with former NBA basketball player Lamar Odom during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sunday, March 11, 2018, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 127-113. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley, left, poses with former NBA basketball player Lamar Odom during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers, Sunday, March 11, 2018, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 127-113. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Lamar Odom prepares to fight Aaron Carter, but first he fought PTSD

Odom talks about his journey as he preps for exhibition boxing match against pop star Aaron Carter

Lamar Odom has been training until 3 a.m. most nights to prepare for his exhibition boxing match against pop star Aaron Carter, but he feels “really good” after finding a strategy to combat his post-traumatic stress disorder.

October will mark six years since Odom was in a coma, when he suffered 12 strokes and six heart attacks after taking a lethal combination of cocaine and alcohol amid other substances and was found unconscious inside a Las Vegas brothel.

In 2017, he met psychedelic consultant Mike “Zappy” Zapolin after a friend attended a screening of Zapolin’s 2016 documentary “The Reality of Truth,” which chronicles his own journey to find internal peace through psychedelics. Zapolin created a formula for Odom’s healing journey that consisted of microdoses of ketamine, an ibogaine treatment and daily meditations.

This process is shown in the documentary, “Lamar Odom Reborn,” which was released last month. The events of the film take place in 2018, but its release was ideal for the spring of 2021 after the pandemic shutdown caused depression and anxiety to skyrocket.

“During the pandemic, I wish we had more of [the treatments] on every corner, we could hand them out for free,” Odom said in a phone interview with The Los Angeles Times from Atlantic City, where he’s set to fight Carter on Friday night. “During this pandemic, everyone’s been in jail for a year and a half. A lot of us aren’t built to be in prison.”

Odom’s own mental prison was triggered by the death of his mother when he was 12 years old, the death of his 6-month-old son Jayden and the passing of his cousin. Zapolin applauds Odom’s bravery to speak about mental health issues, especially with the stigma in the Black community, which Odom addressed in the film.

“As an African American man, we feel like if we seek help, it’s like weak,” Odom said. “We just have to realize that health is wealth and without mental health, you can’t accomplish s—-.”

“Lamar Odom Reborn” shows Odom’s reconciliation with his former partner Liza Morales and his children. Although Odom’s relationship with Khloe Kardashian has been cited as part of his downfall, there was a positive to being a part of the famous family.

“I have let people film me since, but not my first time where I didn’t know how I was going to react,” Zapolin said. “But [Lamar is] so media-trained, and I think maybe his experience with the Kardashians, he dropped his even thinking about a camera being on him, so when I was like ‘Hey, Lamar, do you mind if I film this because I think if we share it, it’s going to help a lot of people potentially,’ he was like, ‘Yeah.’ “

Ketamine is a hallucinogenic used as a street drug sometimes referred to as “Special K” or “horse tranquilizers” because of its use for veterinary purposes. In 1999, it was designated as a Schedule III substance by the Drug Enforcement Administration and Department of Health and Human Services. This means it has moderate potential for abuse and dependence and has been recognized as having medical benefits. Other substances in this classification include codeine and anabolic steroids.

Colorado is proposing a bill that restricts the medical use of ketamine in the wake of the 2019 death of 23-year-old Elijah McClain, who was injected with ketamine while in police custody.

Ketamine treatments are expensive and must be closely monitored by a professional. Zapolin is working to make it more accessible, especially amid the pandemic. Odom is a part of beta testing for a company called KetaMD, which provides at-home treatments led by a medical professional via Zoom.

Zapolin acknowledges the stigma that still lingers around ketamine and other substances.

“Our thought is that drugs are something that kind of suppress how you’re feeling and help you not think about these different difficult things, whereas the psychedelics, these are medicines, these are opening up your consciousness so that you are looking at the traumas that you had, that you’re thinking about things from a third-party perspective, and when you come back out of that, often they don’t have the same electrical charge on those things,” he said.

“So, that’s a big difference because some people have asked Lamar and I, ‘So you’re just doing another drug to get off drugs?’ We’re saying, ‘No, drugs are to suppress. This is medicine, this is meant to help you to evolve and move beyond that.’”

While ketamine has made significant strides in its acceptance for its medical use, another part of Odom’s treatment has farther to go. Iboga is an African root that contains the psychedelic ibogaine and is used by the Bwiti people in ancestral worship rituals. In the film, Zapolin took Odom and a few others to Mexico to be led by an ibogaine specialist. Ibogaine is one of the most powerful psychedelics known to man and is illegal in the United States.

In a post-treatment conversation with Zapolin that was shared in the documentary, Odom recalled reaching a fight-or-flight moment while under the influence of ibogaine and choosing to rest on his game-winning instincts, as if Kobe Bryant were leading him to a Lakers victory. Bryant was one of the first people to visit Odom in the hospital after his series of strokes in 2015.

“For a second, I had wanted to stop, I was about to start screaming and s—- like that,” Odom said in the film. “But then I had to say, ‘Hold on, chill out. Kobe Bryant, fourth quarter, you’re gonna be all right.’ “

“For that guy’s spirit to come to Lamar in his most scary moment of the ibogaine when he wanted to stop just shows how powerful Kobe’s energy is,” Zapolin said.

Bryant died in a helicopter crash with his daughter Gianna and seven other people in January 2020. Odom was already keenly aware of how his life had been given a second chance, but he had an even greater awakening upon his teammate’s passing.

“When I went through that [coma] situation, if God would have came to me and said we would take me and spare Kobe, I would have rather that happened,” he posted on Instagram shortly after Bryant’s death.

He has since acknowledged that Bryant’s death could have triggered the need to use again, but found that because of his continued ketamine treatments, he has stayed clean.

“When Kobe passed away, the old Lamar, that was like, that would have been every excuse in the world for me to go get high,” he told “Good Morning America,” [but] doing drugs didn’t even enter my mind.”

Now, he told The Times how important it is to him to honor Bryant’s legacy and how he wants to “represent his spirit the right way. That’s putting my best foot forward and living my best life.”

— Victoria Hernandez, Los Angeles Times

Previous story
Tokyo Olympics still undecided on fans — or no fans at all

Just Posted

Premier Jason Kenney said he expects the province to hit the 70 per cent threshold for a full easing of COVID-19 health restrictions around June 19-20. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Kenney says Alberta considering COVID-19 lottery, says province could be fully open July 4

Red Deer down to 150 active cases of COVID-19

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw reported five additional deaths Wednesday due to COVID-19. (File photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Red Deer at 169 active cases of COVID-19

Province set to move into Stage 2 of reopening Thursday

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. The federal government says it does not believe COVID-19 vaccine shipments to Canada will be affected by export restrictions being considered by the European Union. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics to open in central Alberta

Clinics will only be for first doses

Fogdog Energy Solutions Inc. wanted to use a converter like this one to turn Sylvan Lake’s garbage into a carbon fluff and divert it from the landfill, but was unable to obtain the technology. (Photo from Fogdog Energy Solutions Inc.)
Sylvan Lake Town Council terminates No Landfill Facility agreement

Council approved the end of the agreement with Fog Dog Energy at a recent meeting of council

Fred Curtis receives the first of his two COVID vaccines by pharmacist Todd Prochnau, at Shopper’s Drug Mart in Ryder’s Ridge. Curtis was one of the first to receive his vaccine shot at the Sylvan Lake pharmacy in March. (Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News)
COVID vaccination rate in Sylvan Lake roughly on par with rest of Central Zone

Currently Sylvan Lake has a vaccination rate of about 42.8 per cent of the population older than 12

t
How to tell if a call from ‘CRA’ is legitimate or a scam

Expert says it’s important to verify you really are dealing with the CRA before you give out any info

United Nurses of Alberta is slamming Health Minister Tyler Shandro for suggesting staff vacations are causing emergency room problems. (Black Press Media files)
Physicians were suffering burnout and then the pandemic made it worse, UBC study finds

Burnout prevalent among 68 per cent of doctors – likely a reflection of issue globally, says researcher

Environment and Climate Change Minister Jonathan Wilkinson responds to a question during Question Period in the House of Commons Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 in Ottawa. The federal government is bringing in a new coal policy saying new or expanded thermal coal mines create unacceptable environmental impacts.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
‘Unacceptable environmental effects:’ New federal policy restricts thermal coal

Policy puts another roadblock in front of Coalspur Mines and its Alberta Vista mine expansion

Kawasaki City Institute for Public Health Director General Nobuhiko Okabe speaks during a press conference after a roundtable on COVID-19 countermeasures at Tokyo 2020 Games in Tokyo, Friday, June 11, 2021. A group of experts participated in a third roundtable on COVID-19 countermeasures proposed for audience-related infection control. (Franck Robichon/Pool Photo via AP)
Tokyo Olympics still undecided on fans — or no fans at all

Fans from abroad already banned from what is shaping up to be a largely made-for-television event

People line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
National expert group raises concern about provincial COVID-19 reopening plans

Delta variant feeds Zero Covid Canada’s letter of concern to premiers from B.C. to Quebec

In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. Facebook was right to remove the profile of a man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family, experts say, but social media companies need to do more to fight hate on their planforms.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Richard Drew
Experts say removing alleged London attacker’s social media profile was right move

Facebook says its policy is to delete content that praises killers or horrific acts

Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews delivers the 2021 budget in Edmonton on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Alberta finance minister defends $1.3B loss on Keystone XL as ‘calculated decision’

Toews says pipeline would have provided $30 billion over two decades had it gone through

Remi Frederick receives her first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Jan. 26 in Washington State. Canada’s rate of new infections has fallen below the United States for the first time in two months. Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing
COVID-19 infections in Canada at lowest level since September, latest numbers show

Canada’s rate of new infections also fell below the United States for the first time in two months.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives to hold a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Trudeau leaves Canada today for a G7 summit as the country is seized by tragedy and demands of justice for Indigenous peoples and Muslims. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau travels to G7, NATO as Canada grapples with Islamophobia, residential schools

Prime minister making his first trip outside the country in more than a year

Most Read