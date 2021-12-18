Rogers Arena, home to the Vancouver Canucks NHL hockey team, is seen in Vancouver, on Monday, June 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Rogers Arena, home to the Vancouver Canucks NHL hockey team, is seen in Vancouver, on Monday, June 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Leafs vs. Canucks game in Vancouver postponed

Tomorrow’s game between the Canucks and Arizona Coyotes has also been postponed

The Toronto Maple Leafs game at Vancouver tonight has been postponed due to concerns about COVID-19.

The Canucks have Tyler Myers, Tyler Motte, Brad Hunt, Juho Lammikko, Tucker Poolman and Luke Schenn, along with assistant coach Jason King, in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

The Leafs are also short-handed with John Tavares, Alex Kerfoot, Jason Spezza and Wayne Simmonds on the protocol list.

Tomorrow’s game between the Canucks and Arizona Coyotes has also been postponed.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Central Alberta high school football leagues hand out year-end awards

Just Posted

Running back Elliot Wyse of the Lacombe Rams was named the high school football city league rookie of the year as the league handed out year-end awards earlier this month. (Advocate file photo)
Central Alberta high school football leagues hand out year-end awards

(Black Press file image)
Red Deer remains at 89 active COVID-19 cases

Beau Cooper of Stettler is the PRCA Rookie of the Year in tie-down roping for 2021. (Billie-Jean Duff photo)
Stettler cowboy wins PCRA Rookie of the Year

From left Lindley, Keri, Santa (Trevor), and Keagan Pratt. Submitted photo
Santa visited Wood Shed Axe Throwing for a photo session