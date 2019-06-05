“Living the Warrior Code” to premier in Sylvan Lake

The film tells the story of Scott McDermott’s journey back to Ultraman

A documentary about a challenge quickly became a story about recovery and the human spirit.

Four years ago Sylvan Lake’s Scott McDermott asked Drew Kenworthy if he wanted to make a movie about him training for and running the 2015 Ultraman World Championships, but on day two of the race everything changed.

McDermott hit some algae on a bridge during the bike portion of the 2015 race resulting in a near fatal crash.

Kenworthy continued to gather footage of everyone involved in the race and then they started filming the recovery.

“It was just three years of rehab and therapy and five different surgeries and getting everything ready so I could start training again,” said McDermott.

His training got serious again in 2018 as he prepared to return back to Kona, Hawaii for the 2019 Ultraman World Championships.

They filmed the journey of training and then the race, except this time McDermott finished.

“I’m excited about the closure of it in a sense, like finishing the journey, because the journey was really hard on a lot of people,” said McDermott.

“Living the Warrior Code” will have its world premier at Landmark Cinemas June 13.

“I wanted to do the world premier here… surrounded by the people who got me through this,” added McDermott.

McDermott, who will be seeing the film for the first time, is most curious to see the interviews from those involved in the aftermath of crash and his road to recovery.

“I haven’t seen any of these interviews… I don’t know how many of them are in the film or how long they are or if they’re excerpts or anything, but I’m fascinated to listen to everybody talk,” said McDermott.

He explained they chose to conduct the interviews without him there, so the responses would be “a bit more pure.”

“I’m looking forward to hearing what everybody experienced and what everybody went through,” added McDermott.

Doors for the world premier will open at 5:30 p.m. and will begin with a Hollywood-style red carpet for taking pictures.

There will be an introduction from McDermott before the film is played followed by acknowledgments, as well as stories with a question and answer period.

Tickets for the film are free and can be reserved online through the “Warrior Code Film World Premier” Eventbrite page.

Landmark Cinemas will also be offering concession deals.

After the film, feedback will be collected from the audience through manual forms and online to make final adjustments before it is entered into film festivals.

Donations for the film are being accepted at the door.