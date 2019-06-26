Local cowboys take the Stampede lead on opening night

Opening night was fairly good for some local cowboys at the Ponoka Stampede.

Jake Vold along with Brett Buss and Klay Whyte set the standard for the rest of the week long rodeo in their respective events, sitting atop the standings after the first performance Jun. 25.

Vold, who hails from Airdrie but is a Ponoka native, showed he is in championship form by posting an 88 point ride on Imperial Beach in the bareback.

Meanwhile in the team roping, Buss and Whyte were the best of just three pairs to put up a two good runs yesterday. The two Ponoka cowboys were the fastest of the night at 5.9 seconds, giving them top spot following their slack run of 14.1 that afternoon.

The other local cowboy in the event, Lacombe’s Tyrel Flewelling, had some hard luck with his Crossfield partner Grady Quam with a no time in both runs.

Over in the barrel racing, the initial leader is reigning world champion Hailey Kinsel from Cotulla, Texas with a 17.511 second run. The lone area cowgirl to make a time last night was Innisfail’s Sydney Daines who finished with 18.085 to sit sixth overall after the first night. Lacombe’s Justine Elliot was on the way to a great run, but got a no time after her horse missed going around a barrel.

The tie-down roping leader is Red Deer’s Virgil Poffenroth with a two-run time of 21.2 seconds, after getting a 9.5 in the evening performance, which was just one of four good runs on the night.

Donalda’s Curtis Cassidy was another one of those four, posting a run of 13.0 to go with his 9.6 slack run that has him fourth overall with a 22.6. Ponoka’s own Keely Bonnett struggled on the day, coming away with no time in both runs.

There is a lot of room left in the finals in the steer wrestling, as just two cowboys managed to put together two good runs yesterday.

Hunter Cure of Holliday, Texas leads the way after a fast 4.3 second run in the evening to give him a total time of 13.0. Chauvin’s Layne Delemont is the only other, getting a 4.7 last night to sit with an overall time of 13.7. Ponoka’s Brock Butterfield wasn’t able to corral any steers, one of five on the day to post two no time runs.

The saddle bronc led off the evening with Chase Brooks of Anaconda, Montana starting the race to the finals with an 86.5 to take top spot on the night. Nicholas Patterson of Blackfalds, the lone area cowboy to ride last night, was bucked off.

Last but not least, in the bull riding there were just two good rides on the night with Edson’s Micheal Ostashek putting up an 84.5 to edge out Jeff Askey of Eustace, Texas for top spot by a quarter of a point. Ponoka’s Zane Lambert was one of the eight cowboys that saw the bull win the ride.