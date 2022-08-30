Local youth will be dancing in Egypt

Kaitlyn Worr has been dancing for as long as she can remember, and this November she’ll have the chance to show off her dance skills in Egypt.

Worr, 11, auditioned for the International Dance Organization’s Team Canada West team in June and she’ll be overseas with her new dance team from Nov. 25 to Dec. 4. The team will be performing jazz, ballet and contemporary dance routines. Practice will start Sept. 10 in Calgary and Edmonton, and the team will practice Saturdays and Sundays right up until they leave.

“I’m excited,” Worr said, adding that she hasn’t done a competition like this before.

Worr currently dances with Dancer’s Edge in Lacombe, taking tap, jazz, ballet, hip hop, lyrical, contemporary, acro and musical theatre. She dances four nights a week.

Dancer’s Edge is a competitive dance studio, so Worr is no stranger to dance competitions. She’s been competing since she was six years old and she dances in four competitions a year.

Worr is one of those people you’ll find randomly dancing whenever the mood strikes her. She and her mom, Mandy Walter, attended Mommy & Me dance classes when Worr was just three years old and then Worr started dancing competitively when she was six.

The International Dance Organization competition lasts eight days, and Walter said they’ll spend another two days being tourists in Egypt.

Once she’s back from Egypt, Worr said she wants to focus on her studio work and find more productions to audition for.

“I want to become a professional dancer,” Worr said of her future, indicating performing on Broadway or on cruise ships is the goal she has in mind. “And then I want to become a dance teacher.”

There is a GoFundMe page set up to help Worr on her trip to Egypt and anyone wanting to donate can go to gofund.me/327c3d11.

