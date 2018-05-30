Locals medal at annual Woody’s RV World Marathon

The marathon took place in Red Deer over the May-long weekend

For many athletes and aspiring athletes, the May-long Weekend for the past 20 years has meant one thing: Woody’s RV World Marathon, Half Marathon and 10k run in Red Deer.

This year was the 20th anniversary of the event and the weather saw fit to be perfect!

As usual, the Sylvan Lake and area athletes represented us well!

The course runs through the Red Deer River Valley, and has many hills and tree covered areas as well as amazing vistas along the river and golf course as it winds along the three different distances.

Congratulations to everyone that ran the event, whether you had a PB or not!

Top Three Runners in each event are as follows:

Full Marathon

First Place: Colin Banning from Jarvis Bay

Second Place: Chuck Downie from Benalto

Third Place: Carlos Casdo from Sylvan Lake

Half Marathon

First Place: Scott McDermott from Sylvan Lake

Second Place: Bryan Hickey from Sylvan Lake

Third Place: Jeff Walker from Jarvis Bay

10K

First Place: Yvonne Spady from Sylvan Lake

Second Place: Courtney Kempt from Sylvan Lake

Third Place: Kimberly Burdick from Sylvan Lake