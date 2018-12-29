McDavid told Canada’s junior team to avoid social media: Bouchard

Canada’s coach at the world junior hockey championship says messages from NHL stars serve as a “weapon” to motivate players. Defenceman Evan Bouchard said Connor McDavid told the team to avoid distractions like social media.
The Canadian Press
NHL players have a lot of advice to offer the Canadian junior team
Canada’s coach at the world junior hockey championship says messages from NHL stars serve as a “weapon” to motivate players. Defenceman Evan Bouchard said Connor McDavid told the team to avoid distractions like social media.
The Canadian Press
Rachel Notley will take voters to the polls after 2018 saw her battle for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion
The Pirates fell 8-2 to the Red Deer Rustlers in front of over 300 hockey fans on Dec. 21
The 18th annual event saw roughly double the expected number of guests
Government of Canada doubles number of locations where Canadians can get their passports
A chauffeured limousine delivered the 92-year-old monarch to St. Mary Magdalene Church
NHL players have a lot of advice to offer the Canadian junior team
Glass along with linemates Maxime Comtois and Owen Tippett have found much success in first two games
Robert Lloyd Schellenberg was tried in 2016 but his case has been publicized by the Chinese press this month
Raymond RCMP charged the man with several offences including assaulting an officer
Sarah McIver’s arrest followed those of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor
Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network
The Liberal party put the Harper stamp on Scheer the day he was elected leader of the Conservative party
Canadian Space Agency says former astronaut Robert Thirsk s the only person on Earth who fits the bill
Under the Liberals, spending on infrastructure projects over the next 10 years has risen to $186 billion
Sarah McIver’s arrest followed those of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor
Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network
The Liberal party put the Harper stamp on Scheer the day he was elected leader of the Conservative party
Under the Liberals, spending on infrastructure projects over the next 10 years has risen to $186 billion
Canadian Space Agency says former astronaut Robert Thirsk s the only person on Earth who fits the bill
Raymond RCMP charged the man with several offences including assaulting an officer
NHL players have a lot of advice to offer the Canadian junior team