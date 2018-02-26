Skiers and snowboards speed down one of the many runs at Medicine Lodge Ski Hill over the weekend. The hill is now open, after enough snow accumulated over the past few weeks. Screen Shot Photo from Video

Medicine Lodge Ski Hill a great place for family fun

The ski hill is now open on weekends and over school holidays

Thanks to Mother Nature, who provided an abundance of the white stuff over the last few weeks, the Medicine Lodge Ski Hill is now open.

Consisting completely of natural snow, Medicine Lodge Ski Hill is located 11 kilometres west of Bentley off of Hwy. 12 and 15 kilometres south of Rimbey on Hwy. 20.

The hill offers a variety of runs from advanced, intermediate and beginner.

There is a main lodge facility offering ski and snowboard rentals. Lessons are also available at the hill.

Medicine Lodge Ski Hill, a popular spot for families for several years, is run by volunteers. It is open on weekends and local school holidays.

