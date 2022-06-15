Mikko Koskinen signs two-year deal in Switzerland after four seasons with Oilers

The goaltender has signed a two-year contract with HC Lugano,

Mikko Koskinen is saying goodbye to the Edmonton Oilers.

Set to become an unrestricted free agent next month, the goaltender has signed a two-year contract with HC Lugano, the Swiss club announced Monday.

Koskinen spent the last four seasons in Alberta’s capital, posting a record of 83-59-13 with a .907 save percentage and a 2.98 goals-against average.

The Finn inked a US$2.5 million deal with Edmonton ahead of the 2018-19 NHL campaign after a successful run in the Russian-based KHL.

Then-Oilers general manager Peter Chiarelli subsequently signed Koskinen to a three-year extension that carried an annual average value of $4.5 million in January 2019 — two days before the executive was fired by the team.

Koskinen carried a lot of the crease load for Edmonton this season with Mike Smith out injured, going 27-12-4 with a .903 save percentage and a 3.10 GAA.

The 33-year-old made three appearances during the Oilers’ run to the Western Conference final this spring.

Koskinen was selected 31st overall by the New York Islanders at the 2009 draft, but made just four NHL appearances before returning to Europe in November 2011.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2022.

– The Canadian Press