Minor football ends season in competitive spirit

The Sylvan Lake Minor Football Association has come to a season end, taking home a wealth of skills and cherished memories.

Lions head coach Geoff Rambaut said, “The season was a huge success coming out of a modified football season last year due to the restrictions on sports. We were unsure what enrollment would be, regardless of the on-field product. The fact that our social media campaign was able to completely fill three of the four rosters to the point we were out of equipment was huge.

“Then to continue that success on the field was amazing and the fact that no Sylvan Lake team in Atom, Pee Wee, Bantam, or H. J. Cody Lakers suffered any losses until the provincials.

“It’s a grind for 2.5 hours a day, four days a week, not including games or preparations, team functions, and travel. So, Sylvan Lake minor football would like to thank the parents, athletes, and team staff for making this one of the best years in our organization’s history.”

The Claresholm Cobras won the provincial semi-finals last weekend with a lead of 2 points against the Sylvan Lake Lions.

Rambaut said, “The Lions led the provincial semi-final for the first 45 minutes of the 48-minute contest as the Claresholm Cobras completed the comeback with under three minutes in the game. The Lions stormed out to a 14-0 first-quarter lead and led 21-16 at half.

“The Cobras, however, wouldn’t quit and after a costly Lions fumble on the Cobras 1-yard line in the third quarter for what would have been a 35-16 lead, the home team was unable to score again and the Cobras advanced to the provincial final against the Leduc Ti-cats.”

The H.J.Cody Lakers played their provincial rivals, the Holy Rosery Raiders out of Lloydminster last Friday. The Raiders qualified to the provincial north semi-finals after a lead with 49 points against the Lakers.

Rambaut said, “The Lakers were looking for a different result Friday night.

“This score however doesn’t reflect the outstanding performance from Lakers running back Gavin Halverson (#37) and quarterback Brett Bylsma (#7). Both players carried the offensive load as well as lined up on the defensive line as the game wore on.

“The Lakers game, much like their season had important contributions from both grade 10 and 11 players but was led by an outstanding graduating class of grade 12 students. Many of these players were in their last of nine seasons with SLMFA.”

The Pee Wee Bears played provincial finals against Fort Saskatchewan Falcons on Saturday.

The Fort Saskatchewan Falcons took home the provincial finals against The Pee Wee Bears with a score of 46-20 last Saturday.

“All the teams are done for the year and the next season begins in May for all four levels of football,” Rambaut concluded.

The Lions offense during first drive of the game.