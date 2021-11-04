Minor football ends season undefeated

Sylvan Lake Minor Football Association (SLMFA) is coming to the end of its season with successful performances from all four teams.

An entire day of games held at H.J. Cody high school Oct. 30 brought glory to the association with the Lakers and Bears becoming league champions and the Lions advancing to a league championship with the possibility of playing provincials this season.

The Bears won the first game of the central Alberta nine-man championship against the Olds Huskies with a score of 55-16. The Lakers took the lead in central Alberta’s 12-man-row-league championship by 20 points against the Stettler Wildcats, and the Lions beat the Olds Bulldogs Bantam with a score of 58-23 as part of central Alberta’s nine-man semi-finals.

Lions head coach Geoff Rambaut shared his contentment in seeing the community come together for the shared love of football.

Rambaut said, “The Bears and the Lakers team both won their league championships and then the Sylvan Lake Lions advanced to the championship game which is this Saturday against the Rocky Mountain House Rebels at H. J. Cody field at 3 p.m.” He added, “The Sylvan Lake Tigers finished their season Friday night undefeated.

“The teams that played on Saturday, up until this point they’ve been undefeated on the season as well.

“Sylvan Lake Minor Football has been undefeated around the year between all four levels of football.”

The Saturday games received huge support from locals who came out to cheer the players.

Rambaut said, “We were blessed with a lot of fans that came out. We probably had 500 to 600 people at the game on Saturday for the three games that were played. It is nice hosting all three games at the same place back to back. It allows fans to come to watch and support all the levels of football.

“For families to be able to sit and watch all the kids play without having to travel between games was big.”

Rambaut invites community members to come out once again in support of the Lions who will be playing against the Rocky Mountain House Rebels this Saturday at 3 p.m.

Minor football season typically runs from mid-August until November. While the exact dates for the provincial championship haven’t yet been released, Rambaut suspects the games will be scheduled around mid-November.