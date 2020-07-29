MLB confirms Jays series is on after Phillies players test negative for COVID-19

MLB confirms Jays series is on after Phillies players test negative for COVID-19

The Toronto Blue Jays will play in Philadelphia this weekend.

Major League Baseball confirmed Wednesday that the Blue Jays will play a double-header at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday, followed by a game on Sunday. The series was originally scheduled to run Friday through Sunday.

The Blue Jays will serve as the home team during the three-game series.

The status of the series was cast in doubt following a novel coronavirus outbreak among the Miami Marlins, who played a season-opening series in Philadelphia last weekend. The Phillies’ four-game, home-and-home series against the New York Yankees was postponed this week

Philadelphia general manager Matt Klentak said Wednesday that one employee who works in the visiting clubhouse has tested positive for the coronavirus, but all Phillies players and on-field staff tested negative for COVID-19 for a second straight day.

“We’re testing again today and I would expect we’d test daily for the foreseeable future,” Klentak said.

The Phillies’ “road” series with Toronto was switched to Philadelphia because the Blue Jays’ temporary ballpark in Buffalo, New York, isn’t ready. The Blue Jays have been displaced because the Canadian government didn’t want players crossing the border from the United States, where COVID-19 infections have spiked in many states, to play at Toronto’s Rogers Centre.

Klentak said the possibility that Saturday’s doubleheader would feature two seven-inning games is still being discussed, among other options.

The Phillies were scheduled to play the Marlins in Miami next week, but instead they will make up the games against the Yankees.

Klentak said the Phillies became aware that players on the Marlins had tested positive shortly before Sunday’s game and it was the league’s decision to play the game.

“We have to put health and safety first. That is priority No. 1,” Klentak said. “Our guys have been really good about speaking up when they have a question and understanding what they need to do to follow protocols. Most of our players recognize if they follow protocols, that’s the best way to limit an outbreak. They’ve been disciplined about that.”

Phillies pitching coach Bryan Price has been cleared to rejoin the team after missing two games due to COVID-19 protocols. Price stayed home as a precaution after not feeling well and has tested negative.

— With files from The Associated Press.

The Canadian Press

Baseball

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
MLB doubleheaders could get shortened to 7-inning games

Just Posted

133 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday

Central zone sees 19 new cases in past 24 hours

Sylvan Lake’s Wood Shed hits the mark with Canada’s first projected targets

The Wood Shed unveiled their new projected targets, the first to be used in Canada, late last week

COVID-19: Alberta confirms 80 cases Tuesday

Cases in some central Alberta communities up

Sylvan Lake Gulls announce head coach for inaugural season

Jason Chatwood will lead the Gulls through their first WCBL season in 2021

Sylvan Lake’s utility billing deferral program coming to an end in August

On Aug. 31, the deferral program will end for Town-based utility bills

NHL’s top teams face dilemma on what round-robin play means

NHL’s top teams face dilemma on what round-robin play means

ormer NHL coach Mike Babcock joins Vermont as adviser to coaching staff

ormer NHL coach Mike Babcock joins Vermont as adviser to coaching staff

MLB confirms Jays series is on after Phillies players test negative for COVID-19

MLB confirms Jays series is on after Phillies players test negative for COVID-19

Lee Anna Osei honouring brother through Black Canadian Coaches initiative

Lee Anna Osei honouring brother through Black Canadian Coaches initiative

With Marlins battling virus outbreak, will they play again?

With Marlins battling virus outbreak, will they play again?

Koepka says knee is improving, eager to defend WGC title

Koepka says knee is improving, eager to defend WGC title

MLB doubleheaders could get shortened to 7-inning games

MLB doubleheaders could get shortened to 7-inning games

4 arrested under new Hong Kong security law for online posts

4 arrested under new Hong Kong security law for online posts

Most Read