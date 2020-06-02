MLS players skip training again but reports suggest a deal may be close

For the second day in a row, players from Toronto FC, the Montreal Impact and Vancouver Whitecaps skipped training as the MLS and its Players Association tried to iron out their differences in negotiating a return to action.

Players in “multiple markets” opted not to take part in training Monday amidst reports they faced a threatened lockout by the league. It appeared more of the same Tuesday, including all three Canadian teams.

While the training sessions are considered voluntary, players had been routinely taking part prior to Monday.

There were reports Tuesday, however, that the two sides were closing in on an agreement with a possible player vote to follow.

With the season on hold since March 12 due to the pandemic, the two sides have been bargaining about concessions and pay.

On Sunday night, the Players Association announced its membership had approved a package for the 2020 season, including player salary reductions and additional concessions. It did not provide specifics, although the proposal included participating in a summer tournament in Orlando.

The league declined comment but reports soon emerged that it wanted more concessions.

Complicating matters is the fact that while the league and PA agreed on a new collective bargaining agreement in February, it has yet to be ratified.

The players’ proposal included adding a year to the CBA.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2020.

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

soccer

