Montreal Alouettes running back Wilder Jr., decides to retire from football

Montreal Alouettes running back Wilder Jr., decides to retire from football

James Wilder Jr., has called it a career.

The Montreal Alouettes running back retired from football Thursday, making the formal announcement on social media.

“One of the hardest life decisions I’ve made in my life is retiring in my prime at 28 years old from the game I’ve been playing since I was 5,” Wilder tweeted. “I’m now ready for the next chapter in my life.

“@cfl I simply say thank you I’m forever grateful!”

Wilder added he’ll be the running backs coach at Henry B. Plant High School in Tampa, Fla. He’ll also reportedly run a fitness facility.

Earlier on Wednesday, Wilder suggested he’d grown weary of the uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Can’t wait on the @cfl anymore, Gotta take care of the family!!” Wilder tweeted.

CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie has stated the earliest an abbreviated ‘20 season would begin is September. But Ambrosie has also been adamant a cancelled campaign also remains possible.

The six-foot-three, 232-pound Wilder signed a one-year deal with Montreal in January after being released by the Toronto Argonauts. The Alouettes were looking to Wilder to help fill the void created by the departure of William Stanback — who ran for 1,048 yards last season — to the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders.

The personable and outgoing Wilder began his CFL career with Toronto in 2017 initially as a special-teams player. But he was named the league’s top rookie after rushing for 872 yards (7.2-yard average) and five TDs while adding 51 receptions for 533 yards.

He became a late-season starter as Toronto (9-9) capped the regular campaign by winning five of its last six regular-season games to finish atop the East Division. After dispatching the Saskatchewan Roughriders 25-21 in the conference final, the Argos upset the Calgary Stampeders 27-24 to capture the Grey Cup in their first season under head coach Marc Trestman.

Trestman was fired following the ‘18 season when Toronto (4-14) finished last in the East Division. But the Argos didn’t fare any better last year under Corey Chamblin, missing the CFL playoffs for a second straight season with an identical 4-14 mark.

Chamblin was also fired and replaced by Ryan Dinwiddie.

Wilder’s production also fell following Toronto’s Grey Cup campaign. He ran for 691 yards on 147 carries (4.7-yard average) with three TDs in 2018, then rushed for 464 yards on 92 attempts (5.0-yard average) and a TD last season.

Overall, Wilder appeared in 44 games with Toronto, rushing for 2,027 yards on 361 carries 5.6-yard average) with nine TDs. He added 154 catches for 1,487 yards and five touchdowns.

Wilder played his college career at Florida State, helping the Seminoles capture the 2014 NCAA title. The 28-year-old native of Tampa, Fla., was bypassed in the 2014 NFL draft but spent time with both the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills before heading to the CFL.

In April 2019, Wilder had a tryout with World Wrestling Entertainment. Prior to the session, Wilder admitted he spent as much time — maybe more — watching pro wrestling on television than his father, James Wilder Sr., carrying the football as a running back with the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Detroit Lions and Washington Redskins (1981-90).

Wilder was also very active participating in peaceful protests in Houston, where he was training, following the death of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2020.

Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press

CFL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Provincial amateur golf championships go ahead with COVID-19 safety protocols
Next story
Baseball scrambles back into action amid lingering concerns

Just Posted

Red Deer returns to no confirmed active COVID-19 cases

The provincial government confirmed 44 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta on Wednesday

Sylvan Lake hotel approved to become residential apartments

The application for the Lakeshore Drive building was approved by Town Council at the June 22 meeting

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Sylvan Lake, Eckville areas

Environment Canada placed the watch in effect at 10:30 a.m. on June 24

45 new COVID-19 cases in Alberta on Tuesday, 532 active cases

Still one active case in Red Deer

Town of Sylvan Lake launches skate park ambassador pilot program

The skate park ambassador will be on-site Tuesday through Saturday to engage users and relationships

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Sylvan Lake, Eckville areas

Environment Canada placed the watch in effect at 10:30 a.m. on June 24

‘A true victory:’ Charges dropped against Alberta chief in violent arrest

‘A true victory:’ Charges dropped against Alberta chief in violent arrest

Alberta introduces bill to stop sex offenders from legally changing their name

Alberta introduces bill to stop sex offenders from legally changing their name

Kop quiet, Liverpool roars to verge of 1st title since 1990

Kop quiet, Liverpool roars to verge of 1st title since 1990

New York City Marathon cancelled because of coronavirus

New York City Marathon cancelled because of coronavirus

Baseball scrambles back into action amid lingering concerns

Baseball scrambles back into action amid lingering concerns

Montreal Alouettes running back Wilder Jr., decides to retire from football

Montreal Alouettes running back Wilder Jr., decides to retire from football

Source: Several players on the Toronto Blue Jays test positive for COVID-19

Source: Several players on the Toronto Blue Jays test positive for COVID-19

Flames icon Jarome Iginla headlines Hockey Hall of Fame’s 2020 class

Flames icon Jarome Iginla headlines Hockey Hall of Fame’s 2020 class

Most Read