Montreal Impact get green light to resume full team workouts at training centre

MONTREAL — The Montreal Impact returned to full training Thursday with goalkeeper Evan Bush revitalized to be back with all his teammates.

“I think this period of three months here where we weren’t able to do what we want and love to do every day, to be back today we have a new sense of energy,” said a mask-wearing Bush in a video interview provided by the club.

“You don’t want to take it for granted any more. So I’m going to take that as my mentality every day and hopefully the guys do the same.”

The MLS team, which had already progressed from individual to small group training, got the green light to train together from provincial health authorities and the league.

Toronto FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps started full team training Monday.

The Canadian teams join Atlanta United, Chicago Fire, FC Cincinnati, Colorado Rapids, Columbus Crew, FC Dallas, D.C. United, Houston Dynamo, Inter Miami, Los Angeles Galaxy, Nashville SC, New England Revolution, New York City FC, New York Red Bulls, Orlando City, Philadelphia Union, Real Salt Lake, Seattle Sounders and Sporting Kansas City in holding full team sessions.

Los Angeles FC, Minnesota United, Portland Timbers and the San Jose Earthquakes are awaiting approval.

The teams are preparing to return to action at the league’s World Cup-style “MLS is Back” tournament scheduled to run July 8 to Aug. 11 in the Orlando area.

“We have a very short window here until we get to the games,” said Bush. “We need to make sure every day is useful.”

The league lifted its team training moratorium on June 4, pending approval of individual club plans by local authorities and the league.

In advance of full team training, players have to complete a physical examination and pass two COVID-19 tests. Players, coaches and select staff must pass tests every other day to attend training.

Players can go inside their training centre as long as they maintain physical distancing.

The training sessions are closed to the media.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2020.

The Canadian Press

