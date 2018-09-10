Motivated Leidenius will help lead RDC Golf team in 2018/19

RDC Golf team will look to challenge once again in the conference

With the final roster decisions on the RDC Queens & Kings Golf teams coming this weekend, Head Coach Scott Bergdahl likes the group that is starting to form.

“The Queens look outstanding this year and the Kings will be a solid group of five,” says Bergdahl. “The student-athletes are excited and anxious to get the season started.”

After a gold medal for the Kings and bronze for the Queens at the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference (ACAC) Golf Championships last year, the RDC Golf team will look to challenge once again in the conference, with a strong blend of new and returning student-athletes.

Shaye Leidenius, a Kinesiology & Sport Studies student, is returning and is expected to be one of the leaders on the team, and among all women golfers in the conference and nation.

The 2017 – 18 ACAC Women’s Golf Player of the Year won individual ACAC gold and narrowly missed a national medal after placing fourth last year. The Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) All-Canadian from Ponoka has her sights on an even stronger season after a productive summer on the course.

“My individual preparation has been coming along all year. I compete throughout the summer so I am just fine tuning my game,” says Leidenius. “My goal for this season is to win at the championships, which is the same for the team. I feel confident going into the season and having been there before helps me know what is ahead.”

“Shaye is another year older and that experience will help her lead our group again, on and off the course,” says Bergdahl. “She is very driven this year and wants to be at the top, both provincially and nationally.”

As the team is finalized, it looks like Leidenius will be joined by returning Queens, Paige Tichkowsky and Bradie Ouellette-Pillman, along with new golfers, Chloe Sies from Melville, Saskatchewan, and Stephanie Huising of Edmonton. Early indications have Logan Crawford and Logan Hill back with the Kings, along with newcomers Darin Bertschi and Trey Brandt from Lethbridge, Chase Broderson of Lacombe and Landon Kletke from Trochu.

“The men’s team is shaping up nicely this season,” says Bergdahl. “Three out of our projected top five male golfers have national, and even international experience. I’m looking forward to this group competing and contending.” “

This year, the men’s team looks strong and the women’s team brought in two well-rounded players,” says Leidenius. “We have several new recruits but it looks like we will be a close group. Many of us competed together before or previously knew each other.

“The Queens and Kings both look like they will have strong showings at all the tournaments and hopefully get a ride to nationals as well.”

As the RDC Queens & Kings prepare for the North Regional, September 15 – 16, at Lac La Biche Golf & Country Club, Bergdahl wants to work with the student-athletes on preparing beyond the physical aspect.

“We will finish putting our team together this weekend and as we practice more, we will look for holes in our game, and then work on repairing them,” says Bergdahl. “One of our focuses will be spending time on the psychological side of the game. Both regionals are basically seeding tournaments leading up to the championships, and we are looking forward to get going and see where we are at.”

After the North and South Regionals, RDC will host the ACAC Golf Championships, September 29 – 30, and for the first time in CCAA history, the Golf National Championships are headed to Alberta. Medicine Hat College will host the championships, October 15 – 19, at Desert Blume Golf Club.

For more information on RDC Golf, the student-athletes, and recaps, please visit: rdcathletics.ca

-Submitted by RDC Athletics