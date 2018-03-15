Multi-sport event approved for August-long weekend

Multi-Sport at the Lake will include a triathlon to be held on Aug. 4

The Sylvan Lake Triathlon Club will be hosting the first Multi-Sport at the Lake this August.

Town Council approved the group’s special event request during the March 12 regular meeting of council.

The multi-sport event will include a triathlon as well as smaller family friendly races.

There were concerns about the event, given it will be held over the August-long Weekend, as it requested the closure of a major road.

Town administration and the Community Services Standing Committee worked with the club to come up with a few requirements.

These requirement include the road closure of Lakeshore Drive be only partial to maintain two-way traffic flow. Another requirement states regular traffic flow must return no later than 12 p.m. on Aug 4.

Because the event is scheduled to take place on a long weekend, Sylvan Lake Public Works and Municipal Enforcement were concerned with potential frustration of visitors on a major weekend in the summer.

Another concern was how a potential road closure and a large event could disrupt or affect local businesses along Lakeshore Drive.

Cathy Forner spoke to council about the event, and assured them the club is reaching out to businesses that could be affected by the event.

“We see this as a benefit to local businesses as we are expecting to see a lot of people from out of town coming for this event,” Forner said.

Already the club has acquired interest in the event from participants in Edmonton, Calgary, Lethbridge and Red Deer.

“This could be great for Sylvan Lake. We expect to see at least 500 people come to the event, and maybe even up to 1,000,” said Forner.

According to Forner, the Multi-Sport at the Lake event will be the first in Alberta to host a registered family fun relay and mixed relay events.

“[The Sylvan Lake Triathlon Club] is very excited about this event and what it could mean and bring to Sylvan Lake,” said Forner.

Multi-Sport at the Lake will be held on Aug. 4 in Sylvan Lake and is expected to host mixed relay, triathlon, family fun relay, AquaBike and duathlon events.


